3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During The Moon In Taurus, December 15 - 16, 2021

To be lucky in love, one automatically assumes that luck means the ability to be with someone where the two of you exist in some kind of perfect fantasy of what love should be.

The person who says, "I'm lucky in love" is the person who has gotten to the place in their love life where all is going well, and nothing rocks the boat. Correct?

Moon in Taurus may bring that kind of luck to some, but it's deeper than just 'luck'. It's more along the lines of what effort brings to the person who tries; if one's love life is important to them, and the upkeep makes for a blissful arrangement, then that person has indeed come into 'luck.'

In truth, and in this scenario where we have Moon in Taurus, luck can be defined as the right effort and outcome.

If we try for love, we have a better chance than if we don't try, so Moon in Taurus is more about trying and succeeding than it is about blind luck. We make our own destined paths, and during this transit, that path will feel like luck has come to town.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During The Moon In Taurus, December 15 - 16, 2021

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luck in love comes to you in the form of your partner being exceptionally willing to see your point in something that means a lot to you. If you excepted flack, you won't get it because you are, indeed, lucky; your person respects you enough to not challenge you.

They want you to thrive. They want you to achieve your personal goals whether they have anything to do with them, or not. You are lucky in so much as the person you are with now is ultimately supportive of you without ulterior motive.

You lucked out with this person, and during Moon in Taurus, you will find a new appreciation for the person who seems to be so totally on your side. Now, that is true luck. Good for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The way luck looks in your life, Gemini is in the ability that you and your partner have to stay together. This is true strength, and if there's a test that couples have to go through in order to know if they're going to stay together or not, you and your partner have passed it.

Moon in Taurus sort of refreshes that knowledge, and in a way, you can rejoice over it. You've made your own luck, and that came through trial and error; you've done all the right and wrong things, and now, the both of you are able to almost immediately come to a truce when things get nutty.

During this transit, you will feel something that other couples do not always feel: easiness, comfort, and a familiarity that doesn't necessarily end up in resentment. Been there before - not your thing, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are not the person who wants mediocrity in your life, Cancer, and if that translated as having a boring partner who contributes nothing to the home life or to the romance, then you'd rather be alone — anytime.

What's good is that if you want excellence in your life. You bring in excellent people, and that's what you'll discover is happening, during Moon in Taurus.

Your luck has yet to be established, in terms of love and romance but it most certainly looks like it has a chance of becoming something real in your life, during Moon in Taurus. So, open the doors to excellence, Cancer, and let that special someone in. It's 'special' or nothing at all, you get to choose. Luck is on your side.

