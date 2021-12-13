3 Zodiac Signs Who Lose All Faith In Love During The Moon Square Pluto Starting December 13 - 15, 2021

Temper, temper. Watch your behavior during Moon Square Pluto because you may end up saying something you don't mean and then regretting it for the rest of your life.

This is one helluva tricky transit, and some of us may find ourselves throwing our hands up in resignation, having lost all faith in the love we once had, and possibly in general.

It's a harsh time and many of us will succumb to the darkness of our imagination.

If you have compulsive tendencies, meaning, if you are someone who acts on impulse and absolutely must do things a certain way, this high-level emotional response is going to be amplified during Moon Square Pluto.

If you have a secret, you might 'accidentally' reveal it. What's going on here is an unburdening of sorts; it's time to show your true colors because it's no longer interesting to live a false life, and that's what you believe love has given you: a false identity, a faux relationship, and an imposter of a lover.

As of today, you will be saying a whole lot of, "I don't care." It's the kind of "I don't care" that secretly means, "I care about everything to the point of a heart attack but I'm going to pretend nothing gets to me anymore because I've risen above it all." Moon Square Pluto inspires disbelief and the need to escape what may be deemed as 'fake.'

Zodiac Signs Who Lose All Faith In Love During The Moon Square Pluto Starting December 13 - 15, 2021:



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It doesn't take much to push your buttons, and what people don't get about you, Scorpio is that if you're pushed too hard - you leave. You don't stick around for punishment, and you're wise enough to see a foul situation when it's right in front of your face.

Moon Square Pluto is like Scorpio's personal irritant, and it's ready to end your faith in love, as well as many other things. All you want is a nice, normal relationship, whatever 'normal' means to you. Still, you really have come to a place in your love life where it's either all or nothing.

The days of compromise are over; you are tired of being fooled and tricked by your partner. They always seem to have some excuse for this or that and you don't see the point anymore. They clearly do not want to advance themselves, while that's all you want for yourself. There's just so much you can take, and Moon Square Pluto will push you right over that edge.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What Moon Square Pluto is going to bring out in you is the idea that you keep trying, and your partner keeps doing nothing. This relates to the home, your relationship, the family you've built, you have put your complete trust in a person who now shows you that they really don't care.

Their entire presence in the relationships is a phone-in, and if pressed they'll tell you it's 'all your fault.' Oh, how dull and unoriginal. It's past the blame time, and it looks like it's all headed your way.

This absolute crushes your faith in love, and you feel the timing on this is just dreadful. NOW, you'll ask your partner? "Now you tell me this?"

And what they are about to tell you is that they simply don't care anymore. So, you've put all this work into a person and a relationship only to find out that they just don't give a damn. Prepare to lose your faith in love, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are one of those people who come across as shy, but intelligent. The quiet type — the kind people respect because they just assume you're brilliant. What breaks your mysterious silence is Moon Square Pluto, because it's about to unearth an anger in you that's been stewing for quite a while.

You let things slide, don't you? You let your partner get away with murder, and you pretend to yourself that it's all just Scooby-do. It's not, and Moon Square Pluto lets you know this by putting you in touch with your deepest feelings on the matter.

What you are is sick of the relationship in its present form. It's as if someone pulled the blinders off you for the first time and now you can finally see, and all you see is lost potential and wasted time. While this dark mood will pass, thoughts will arise that will irrevocable. There's no going back.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda