Your daily horoscope for December 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for December 19, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You need to keep to yourself because it's premature to share the details with others. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of home and family, And for this reason, you may be caught up in your emotions and want to share all. However, right out the energy and use this time to think.

You are just coming off the Full Moon in Gemini, which encourages you to reflect. Use this time to journal, and if you have a good friend that you can trust with confidence, you can voice your thoughts to them.



However, discretion truly is advised. It will be wise for you to wait before sharing any details with anyone who really should be on a need-to-know basis.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your communication sector. So pay close attention to repeat numbers, your higher power, and participate in prayer. He will start to sense a new direction in your life.

This may involve money, as you are just now coming off the Full Moon in Gemini, which took place in your personal property sector.

Changes you need to make will have a financial impact, so be thoughtful about what this means for your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are more aware of your own personal wants and needs after this Full Moon took place in your sign, but some of these ideas require resources.

You may want to invest in yourself in some way. Thankfully, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of money.

Spend some time looking at your budget. You may need to spend a little bit more than you had anticipated. The good news is that money will start to come in for you, and you will not be without it.

Everything you do will have some sort of gain for you, so remain optimistic and keep your eyes open for opportunities.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You cannot control other people. However, whenever you find yourself in a situation where someone has done you wrong, you will ask yourself how you might have contributed to the problem.

You may have opened yourself up when you should not have, and for this reason, when the moon enters your sign, it's good to look at what and who you want to be in the world.

This is a beautiful time for self-development and to start to create boundaries that help keep your life safe and secure.

You don't need to worry about what other people are doing or how they feel about you distancing yourself. What's important is doing what is necessary for you. All the pieces will fall into place when you do.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are quite the social person over the next few days, and even though you have made lots of positive connections and good friends, there are sometimes people you can't trust in the group. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of hidden enemies.

What you need to be most careful of gossipers, people who slander others while trying to give details that no one really needs to know, and liars.

Be cautious with the flattery that seems to be given to you to drop your guard. You will soon understand who you can keep in your circle of trust and who needs to stay out.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you just need to let yourself go and have fun, Virgo, and with the holiday season here, you're in the spirit of joy and hope.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your network and sector of friends, and you will hear from people from the past who will want to spend time with you.

This is a wonderful time for you to decide how you'd like to expand your social circle whether it be professionally or casually.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Remote work and a new job could be available to you soon. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of career.

And if you are in the market and looking to find something closer to your house or suits your family's needs, put your resume out there.

You may be invited to do an interview, or a job you had interviewed for in the recent past could finally call back and ask to speak to you again.

Good things are coming in your work area, and it will boost your reputation in a way that suits your needs.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's normal to question everything. Sometimes confusion can cause self-doubt. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of beliefs. So, what does this mean for you?

This is a personal time for reflection, and you must remain in touch with your deepest fears and desires. Know what you truly feel in your heart.

Aim for transparency even with yourself. Look to your higher power for guidance. You're never alone.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of commitments. Lately, there's a lot on your plate, and you sense a strong responsibility towards yourself and others.

You are in a position where you need to evaluate all of your goals to see how necessary they genuinely are.

Whatever your faith will grow you in a big way, but be mentally prepared as you could feel stretched thin during this process.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of commitments. Lately, there's a lot on your plate, and you sense a strong responsibility towards yourself and others.

You are in a position where you need to evaluate all of your goals to see how necessary they genuinely are.

Whatever your faith will grow you in a big way, but be mentally prepared as you could feel stretched thin during this process.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of daily duties. You can easily overdo things and cause yourself to feel overwhelmed because of saying yes to too many people at the same time.

With the Full Moon having taken place in Gemini, snares in areas of your life need to be taken seriously. You do not want to underestimate any problem that has recently come up and address it.

Do what you must do in a timely fashion, and if you feel as though certain items are wants instead of needs, it might be an excellent time to table them for the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of romance. This is a sweet time for you and why you should not miss out on it. Plan to do something extraordinary with a friend or a significant other.

Go out on a date. Plan a drive to the country or to see the stars. Order food in and watch your favorite romantic movie. Take things slow and give yourself room to breathe, and enjoy a slower pace if you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.