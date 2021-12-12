3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 13, 2021

If you are one of three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, chances are you may react poorly to a set of influential cosmic transits, then you might get to experience the lesser qualities of this day, December 13, 2021.

What we have here is a conflicting transit some promise joy and beauty, while others exist simply to destroy joy and beauty.

Yep, THAT kind of day. We can hop around certain problems, it's true, but there will be moments of doubt accompanied by the feeling of just wanting to give up. "I'm done."

What will get us through today is Mars in Sagittarius, which lets us feel strongly about our decisions.

While the world may be falling apart around us, this transit keeps us on the straight and narrow; we can trust our own judgment with this transit on our side, though it won't spare us from some of that Moon Square Pluto disruptive energy.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 13, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The upside? The negativity that you'll experience is only here for the day, where you are concerned, Cancer. The thorn in your side, today, has to do with mixed messages gone the wrong way.

What this could mean in your life is that you were told information that you needed to react to.

What happened, and what is happening on this day, is that the info was wrong, but you went ahead with the reaction anyway, which may have manifested as work done the wrong way, or something work-related that needed clarification, rather than you diving in like a champ.

You thought you were doing the right thing, but this day is going to show you that all your efforts, in this case, were the wrong moves. Hey, you tried.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What may feel like 'just another day in Virgoland' is turning out to be one of your worst days this month, so far. You are just so annoyed by everyone and everything.

And what makes it worse is that no one is feeling sorry for you, and you do try had to drum up sympathy for yourself. You've got that Mars in Sagittarius power trip going on, and that usually helps, but today you are going to be balancing a false sense of righteousness mixed with a dire dose of self-hatred.

Today, it's physical, you can't stand the way you look. When you are complimented, you figure they are just feeling sorry for you, and so you end up criticizing someone's kind intentions towards you, thus making yourself a new enemy. Do you care? No. But then again, do you ever care?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You feel bullied today. You feel like someone is taking advantage of you and that they have somehow gotten it into their minds that they can talk to you as if you are trash.

Wow, this really puts you out and angers you. That Mars in Sagittarius vibe is not going to let you down, Pisces, and you will stand up for yourself.

Taking a stand is an inconvenience for you, however, as you don't like to have to fight for everything little thing. You feel insulted that someone would have such nerve; the idea of being talked down to is insane how dare they!

This feeling of being insulted and indignant will follow you through the day. It may have only been one nasty line, but it's going to be your constant companion throughout the day. Argh, some people!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda