3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Freedom More Than Love During Mars In Sagittarius December 13, 2021

Imagine yourself as a Knight, riding in at full speed, the flag of your people waving boldly as you approach the town's center: you are the hero, the savior, the liberator of souls, and you are here now to save us all.

That's basically what transits like Mars in Sagittarius make us feel — like we are the hero in our own story. And, for the most part — we are.

On December 13, 2021, we are all getting to feel a little bit of that super-sized Mars in Sagittarius energy, and there's a good chance it's going to do us well.

RELATE: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon In Aries Starting December 11 - 13, 2021

We will be feeling capable and eager to take on tasks. Where love is concerned, we will want only the most understanding partner, and that means they are going to have to accept us, as we are, and as independent as we are, we all.

Freedom is a big thing for Sagittarius, and when we have Mars in transit with it, we're looking at an immense desire for freedom and independence.

We don't want to be anyone's partner, not during this time. We just want to see if we can do it on our own, and for some signs of the Zodiac, this could be the make-or-break moment in a relationship.

Zodiac Signs Who Want Freedom More Than Love During Mars In Sagittarius December 13, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You want your relationship, and you want your freedom, and how you go about securing both is what your mission for the day is. You really do like being partnered; it works for you, and you've never felt like escaping or ending it. Life as a part of a couple works for you, but for chrissakes, does your person have to be with you 24/7?

That's not part of the deal, or was it? Was there some memo that you missed that mentioned the idea of being with the person you are romantically linked to, forever, ad nauseam, all day, all night?

Was that in the contract, because if it was, you certainly missed it, and now, today, December 13, with Mars in Sagittarius, the freak out is about to begin. You want freedom more than you want an annoying nonstop love affair. Just a break, right? Just a wee little break?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Before you stomp around and start throwing fits, take a moment to breathe and go back over why you feel this way. What's going on today is that Mars in Sagittarius is adding to your already established feelings of vehemence against your partner. And why?

Because they said something to you that didn't agree with you, and now you're practically on the way out the door, just to spite them. You feel irate, insulted, ready to leave that poor slob out in the cold. Wow, you really don't take things lightly, do you, Leo?

This freedom run isn't sincere though; you're running out the door to punishing the person you're with for not understanding you. You imagine yourself looking every bit the jilted lover who must find themselves out in the wilderness. As mentioned, you are the hero in your story. Here come the trumpets.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You try to let anyone who gets close to you know the way in advance that you are a free spirit and can be nothing else but. You feel that advance warning lets people know what to expect, and what NOT to expect. Unfortunately, nobody's listening; they have their own agenda and most of it has nothing to do with you and your ideas of yourself.

And so, you will be met with confusion and anger today, when you tell your loved one that you need your space. "I need my space" is usually the line that is taken so wrong that war generally breaks out after it is said.

Yet, that's all you said, and that's all you want. Space, the final frontier, so to speak. Mars in Sagittarius is you on steroids, and that means freedom, independence, and the upfront knowledge of who you are, whether or not anyone is listening.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda