3 Zodiac Signs Who Find True Love During Mercury Sextile Jupiter, December 12 -1 5, 2021

If there's anything that Mercury sextile Jupiter gives us, it's the ability to get up and go. Mercury rules travel, and Jupiter makes the dream of travel turn into the actuality. And sometimes, getting away is exactly what we need to do. Travel brings adventure, newness, change, excitement, and for some... true love.

You may not be looking for love, but that doesn't mean you're not going to find it, in fact, Mercury sextile Jupiter will put you in situations where you almost can't avoid being put in the line of fire; you may not be looking for love, but love may very well be looking for you, and that's hella exciting to think about.

Mercury sextile Jupiter also has a knack for getting the timing of things right. So, don't be surprised if circumstances put you in the right place at the right time, where out of nowhere, the right PERSON may make themselves known to you, and before you know it — It's love at first sight. True love awaits for certain signs of the Zodiac who open to the influence of Mercury sextile Jupiter.

Zodiac Signs Who Find True Love During Mercury Sextile Jupiter, December 12 - 15, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'd like to have some time to pull away and just get into your own thing, Gemini. You will probably plan a getaway to be by yourself and just think things out. You've needed a cool-headed vacation for a long time, and if all things go according to plan, you'll have a nice, long segment of time to be alone, happy, and deeply involved in some gadget-y project of yours.

Let's upgrade that experience a notch with a jolt of Mercury sextile Jupiter energy, and see what happens... it looks like your little jaunt away from home is going to bring you front and center of someone's attentions, and that person looks mighty fine to you, in fact, you may even drop your precious gadget-y project and start thinking about love and romance because of this attention. It would be nice to fall in love, and it looks like that's heading your way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Just the idea of 'true love' to you sounds like one of the biggest jokes of the century. True love, who are they kidding? You've never really believed in true love, so when it hits, you're going to be knocked off your feet, and it is due to hit around December 12, during Mercury sextile Jupiter.

How it's going to happen is like this: You'll plan for some alone-time, and you'll end up in love. That's why you know it's a good thing, because not only were you not expecting it to happen to you — ever, but because it's going to feel so new and invigorating, as if you've never known this feeling before and now all you want is more, more, more. It can happen at any age or stage of human development, but during Mercury sextile Jupiter, it's going to happen to you, Libra.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You like to think of yourself as the 'secure' one, the one who needs no other person in this life to join them. You don't need a person to complete you, and in a way, you pride yourself on this kind of monk-like independence.

And then, life happens, and just as you thought you were a total solo act, in walks the love of your life and boy oh boy do you fall like a house of cards when you see them.

It's like you suddenly see the light, and say, "Hey, this love thing isn't all that bad, is it?" You're lovable, what did you expect? To be ignored for a lifetime. Mercury sextile Jupiter is going to put you in the right place at the right time, and this journey is going to end up with you finding your true love, and being very surprised at how delicious being in love truly is.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda