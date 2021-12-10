3 Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During The Quarter Moon In Pisces, December 11, 2021

When we hear the term 'love yourself' we think of one of two things: Either, "Oh no, it's another of those self-help terms that's meant to make me feel better about myself," or "not after what I've done, seen and felt — nope, I cannot possibly love myself. Nope, not happening."

When we love ourselves, it's not because we've graduated into some state of super-corniness, rather it's about self-esteem, self-respect and honoring one's life for what it is, as it is.

The Moon, in any phase, at any time of the year, tends to bring about self-reflection, and it is during this inner gaze that we can literally choose to love ourselves, thus boosting our confidence in all that we do.

And when we love ourselves, we can truly give love to others. As of now, we have a lunar phase that can help us achieve a state of self-love, and that transit is called Quarter Moon In Pisces.

To love ourselves is to heal ourselves. When we respect ourselves, we don't act in self-destructive ways because life is precious, and we are part of life. When we learn to love ourselves, we open the door to a new and promising future. It's real, it's true.

Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During The Quarter Moon In Pisces, December 11, 2021

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Loving yourself has been the battle of the century, and you are determined to win. Because you're a Gemini, you have two sides to you - and there are many times you simply cannot forgive yourself for what you believe your 'bad half' has done.

Yes, of course, you, like everyone else on this earth has proved to be less than perfect, but you haven't been able to put that idea aside.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces may be a very valuable transit for you, if you take advantage of its energy.

What you've got here is the opportunity to see yourself in a different light; it seems you're not as awful as you believe yourself to be, and you'll find that many people want you to know that you are truly lovable 'as is.' Accept your dark side as part of you and know that in the long run, you are meant to be here, and meant to be seen.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have tried to love yourself in the past, but to no avail. You play the part, though, and you may even have yourself fooled for a time, but in the end, this 'thing' happens to you, where you suddenly see yourself as a monster, an unlovable person.

This may have developed in childhood, but it still runs strong in you, and this kind of self-hate (yes, that's what it is) must be stopped before it ruins your life. Quarter Moon in Pisces can help you, especially you, Cancer. Lunar energy works for you - don't shut it out.

You need to release this idea that you are unworthy of love. You have a terrible habit of letting your own opinion of yourself corrode someone else's good opinion of you. You ruin your own party, in other words. Here's a helpful hint: fake it 'til you make it. That's real. Pretend to love yourself and watch what happens over time: you start to really love yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know you're a good person. You know you are helpful, a hard worker, a devoted person and a dependable friend. You are loved and you give love, it all comes very easily to you. But there's one little thing missing here: you don't love yourself.

Oh sure, you put on a stealthy act, and you can convince anyone that you've got it all together, but the truth is, you are a nervous wreck and you fear being judged.

Well, welcome to the world, because we're all judged all the time. The key here is to rise above the judgement by believing in yourself so that no one's judgmental voice can be heard over your own self-belief.

Quarter Moon in Pisces is here for you, Capricorn. Tap into that last bit where you need to learn how to love yourself and make good of it. You deserve the happiest life, and self love is the ticket, right there.

