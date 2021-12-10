3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting December 11, 2021

Moon sextile Uranus is going to bring your priorities to the surface of your mind, as it has a deeply profound influence on our dreams, meditations and even in our waking state.

What happens during this transit is that we come to know, and admit what we want out of life. We set standards during this time, and we settle for nothing less than what makes us happy.

Because so many of us are looking for someone to call 'soul mate', the act of actually finding someone becomes much more possible during Moon sextile Uranus due to the idea that our heads are clear.

We know what https://www.yourtango.com/2017303035/age-youll-meet-your-soulmate-based-your-zodiac-sign, so we don't trouble ourselves with people who are far from what we want. We save ourselves some time with this transit, as it allows us to cut to the chase, so to speak.

And believe it or not, this transit works well with social media and technology, meaning, this is exactly the right time to find a soul mate ONLINE.

It's hard to think that this scenario is somehow 'blessed' and yet, if a soul mate is to be discovered around December 11 - 13, it will probably take place online. Wow.

Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Moon sextile Uranus Starting December 11 - 13, 2021

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are about to experience that awesome phenomenon of 'letting it all go, and receiving everything you need.' What a strange thing to happen and yet it seems that when we are authentically ready to give it all up, that's the moment the universe decides to pour it on your head, and I mean the 'good stuff'.

You stopped looking for love. You've just come to that place where you accept what you have, and however dull or mediocre it is, it's yours and that's that. Love is not in your wheelhouse, it would appear, until this transit shakes the entire scene up.

Moon sextile Uranus is about to give you exactly what you thought you could never have: a soul mate. So, be on the lookout for a new person in your life, you may happen to see them online, and they are going to draw you in, rapidly. Consider yourself smitten.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going on in your head is that you've been considering the idea of having MORE in your life. You've been 'that person' — the one in everyone's life who never gets too attached, never settles down, never really wants to be a part of society in general.

And then, this transit, Moon sextile Uranus drops by and stirs you up a bit. What other people think of you, the whole "I'm a happy loner" facade is not necessarily something that's brought you joy, and joy is really what you're looking for now.

While joy is something only you can give yourself, you can certainly share it with someone special, and THAT's what's going to make this transit different for you, because Moon sextile Uranus is going to make you notice someone, and that someone could very well become your soul mate. Keep those eyes open, Libra.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Is your soul mate someone that lives only in your dreams, Aquarius? Have you thought about trying to manifest them into your day to day reality? Moon sextile Uranus can hold that kind of magic for you, if you're willing to hunker down and concentrate really hard.

You are about to receive a gift from the universe: the ability to bring forth your soul mate, and yes, that means they do exist. You've never rushed into anything, so taking your time here is just fine and dandy.

Put your concentration on what you want out of this person and make it happen. Only you know just how possible that is, and as the naysayers laugh themselves into a stupor, it will be you who is happy, living in the knowledge that your soul mate is not only a possibility, but a probability, thanks to Moon sextile Uranus.

RELATED: Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda