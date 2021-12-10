3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 11, 2021

Oof, rough day ahead, signs! You've been warned. If you feel hostile or impatient today, that makes sense.

If you're on edge, nervous and can't put a finger on it as to why that also makes sense.

And if you feel like starting a fight with whomever gets in your line of vision, well, that makes sense as well. And why? Because today is the day when we have...

Moon in Aries, Moon sextile Pluto and Moon Trine Mars. It's like a cocktail of hostility and aggression, just waiting to be shaken — not stirred.

Now, this is the kind of energy that can work well for some, like dictators for instance, or revolutionaries. If you're planning on overthrowing a world government, this may be your lucky day.

However, that's not what we're about to do. All we want is to get through the day without killing someone. And that is possible, so keep hope alive, friends.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 11, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right about now, you should be feeling pretty aggressive, Aries. This transitional line up, Moon in Aries, Moon sextile Pluto and Moon Trine Mars is going to start your engines up and before you know it you'll be all dressed up with no place to go.

All you want during this transit trio is action; you don't even care what the topic is. All you know is that you have to get something done, and heaven forbid someone gets in your way.

In fact, you kind of wish it would happen because that aggressive attitude of yours? It wants to unleash on some poor, unassuming bystander.

Aries is all about war, you guys know hostility when you feel it, and the truth is a lot of the time, you really dig the feeling.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes this a rough day for you is that you can't find anyone who wants to play with you, and when I mean 'play' I really mean 'fight' Yes, that's right.

You wake up feeling scrappy and you look around to see who you can tussle with.

You've been here before and you know that it will pass, but before that happens, you're going to have to either tell someone off, lie to someone's face, or trick a person into thinking something that isn't real.

Because of the cosmic line up of jokers that we have playing with our heads today, you'll be feeling angry, emotional, superior, and disgusted with the entire human race.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon in Aries, Moon sextile Pluto and Moon Trine Mars make for a day of rage and rebellion for you, Sagittarius.

You aren't someone who can be expected to do things the way everyone else does them, and during these transits, you'll want to do them even less.

In fact, if you're a true Sagittarius, you might even go out of your way to let people know that you have no intention of bending to their will, or simply doing what they tell you to do.

Nobody tells Sagittarius what to do, it's that simple, and should someone dare, on this day, especially during Moon Trine Mars, they're going to have the riot act read to them.

I hate to say it, but even though is sounds like one hundred percent negativity, you're probably going to like the feeling of all this aggression.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda