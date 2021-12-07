Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 8, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 8, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 08, 2021.

Aries

It's hard when people don't understand you and your relationship, and the day's energy can leave you feeling isolated and left without a friend to confide in to get some thoughts out in the open.

You need to be heard and to get a few things off your chest about problems you are having right now.

But, don't limit yourself, Aries. A professional, pastor, priest, therapist or even an astrologer is trained to listen to tough topics and give you some insight into what you're going through.

Taurus

There's nothing wrong with wanting to be with someone you feel proud to show to your family and friends as the partner of your dreams.

You are hoping that your significant other feels the same way about you. And, truthfully, you are ready to reveal to everyone that you're an item.

The next few days, you may be monitoring body language and looking for signs that signals that things are coming together. You may start to see the signs that your love is growing into something that will last — forever.

Gemini

A healthy relationship is such a beautiful thing to experience, and it's what you've been holding out for for so long.

So, when you find yourself having to decide between being in a relationship or being single, singleness often wins. Why settle for less than you deserve? Why not have fun until the right person comes along?

But, it's cuffing season, and a part of you may be hungry for a person to love, and you may find that even though someone is imperfect, they may still be the right person for you to care about, even if it's just for now.

Cancer

You like this person, and you love being the center of attention, but there's also a part of you that is holding back. What is wrong?

You want passion but you don't want someone who acts too pushy, and a part of you may feel as though a person you like is coming on too strong.

You may get to the place where you can't forgive their overly assertive ways, and for this reason, their vibe could be the deal breaker, even if you can't tell for sure what is off.

Leo

Your are looking closely at the facts involved in your relationship.

In fact, in many ways you're seeing things for what they are and not what you hope they will be. The level of honesty you're experiencing and want to experience may be hard for your partner to understand.

You have overcome a lack of discernment about love and don't want to make any more mistakes than you already have.

For this reason, you're unwilling to pretend everything is OK when a part of you thinks it is not.

Virgo

Your friend's perception of a love is off, and even though you want to be happy for them, you're not, in fact, you're worried that they aren't see what they need to about this situation.

You can only say and do so much right now without taking a risk of ruining your friendship. Don't worry, Virgo.

The winds of change will come and when it does, you will be there to help them understand all that they don't see right now about their relationship and significant other.

Libra

You have been investing your money and time into this relationship. So much of yourself has been put into this partnership that you hope will last, but there are signs that things are starting to fall apart and it's heartbreaking.

Before you start to worry too much and read too far into the situation, take a step back Libra so you can have distance to see the problem.

A little bit of time to yourself may give you a chance to let go of worry to discover how to approach your fears and maybe also talk things over with your partner.

Scorpio

You are in a relationship with someone you love, but there is also a part of you that wonders what life would be like if you were free.

Even though you have no intentions of breaking up with your significant other, this nagging sense of life beyond your relationship keeps you on your toes.

You may be going through a phase where you are afraid of commitment. But, once you grow beyond this point, you'll fall back in love with your mate all over again. You'll be stronger and more resolved.

Sagittarius

When people step out of their relationship they give up certain things that they had when the partnership was pure and untainted.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It's hard to regain trust once someone has cheated, even if it was only emotionally.

You may feel hurt beyond your ability to admit without falling apart. It's not up to you to make it work; it's up to them.

And, you may need to accept that they aren't strong enough to do it, and let it be that way. Because, if you do all the work, do you think they will learn or just do it again?

Capricorn

It's a lot harder to fall out of love than it is to fall into it. Overtime, things that you have been through could have added up and today, bam, the last straw.

You may no longer feel the way you used to do for your mate, but this does not mean it's the end. It may mean that your romance has become more like friends than a romantic relationship.

Can things change or will your relationship revive on its own? Today, you may find out if this love is worth continuing to invest in it.

Aquarius

Love is a choice, and when the person you care for decides to pull back, it can feel as though they are deciding not only for themselves, but also for you, too. You have to remain strong right now, Aquarius, stronger than you have ever been in the past.

A person's actions is not a reflection of who you are or your worthiness. It's a reflection of themselves and what they feel at that time. Things may change, but before you run or react, wait and see what happens next.

Pisces

Today, you learn something new about romance that you had not known before.

Love is a type of truth serum. You may discover things about yourself beyond what you would ever have known without having been in this relationship.

You learn the meaning of balance and acceptance, and you also gain a deeper understanding about the nature of love including when to hang on and when to choose freedom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.