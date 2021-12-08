3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Disappointed In Love During Mars Square Jupiter Starting December 9 - 10, 2021

Mars Square Jupiter should be known as "big expectations, big disappointment' time for three zodiac signs who experience this starting December 9 - 10, 2021 and can last two weeks.

We can't help but dream big during this transit that Jupiter energy gets us every time and we want to have hope; we want to have something to look forward to, something we can call our very own...we want love. We want relationship. We want connection.

The problem that comes up on this day is that due to the Mars energy, our hopes and dreams tend to veer off into impossible-land, meaning we want more than we can get.

Oh how easy it is to dive into love; it's all promise and thrill, security and assurance...and then, one day it starts looking like toenails on the bathroom floor and a call that never came in wishing you a Happy Anniversary.

You want what you want and you don't think it's unreasonable, and it probably isn't, but we have to take into consideration that fact that human beings are flawed to the core.

What may be a reasonable expectation of us may not be inspiring enough for us to live up to.

And that goes for the person we're with, too. Their version of love might look a lot like them doing nothing at all to maintain the relationship.

This should not be a surprise, as human beings rarely do what is expected of them, especially in love.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Disappointed In Love During Mars Square Jupiter Starting December 9 - 10, 2021:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to distinguish when you feel disappointment in love, because you basically live your life disappointed in everything.

Mars Square Jupiter may give your memory a jolt; what did you want from this relationship? Was it something you were willing to fight for, or was it something you figured 'they'd' fix, by themselves?

Here's the thing - you are at the point where all you can see are your partner's failings. What's worse is that you keep on pointing them out, as if that's what's going to get them to change.

You don't consider your own flaws here, only theirs and when they bring up the idea that you could use some work yourself, you let that Mars Square Jupiter make you feel angry.

Now, it's all about the blame game. "They're at fault. They are wrong. They did the bad thing." Your disappointment in love is solely due to your inability to find fault with your own self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you decide it's over, it's over. And that means you shut down emotionally on your lover/partner/spouse.

You don't feel like you ask for too much, though you do not bring anything of value to the relationship anymore. The entire onus of the impending break up is on your partner, you take no responsibility whatsoever.

It's very hard for you to accept that you are in a long term relationship with someone who has absolutely no interest in you anymore, and it scares you.

Mars Square Jupiter does not let you relax; in fact, during this entire transit you'll be on edge, waiting for the moment where it all blows up in both of your faces.

You will be mean, unreasonable and cruel to your partner over the next few days, and in your heart, you will believe that not only do they deserve your wrath, but that they created it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love is this big, bold, fantastic experience for you, as long as you're both in control, and the experience is reserved for fantasy alone.

You are way too disappointed in the human race to expect much from another human being, and falling in love with one has always brought about pain and false hope.

Oh how wonderful it would be if real life could be anything like what goes on in your mind, alas, it isn't that way and even if you could recreate your fantasies with another loving person, eventually you'd see that crash and burn, too.

Mars Square Jupiter makes you angry and fed up. You'll play the part as long as you have to, to survive, but this whole 'in love' 'loving relationship' 'love of my life' thing is something you read as top of the line BS.

