3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 6, 2021

OK, it's time to load up on the highly influential planetary transits, folks! And our line up for today, for better of for worse is: Moon Trine Uranus, Mars sextile Pluto and Moon sextile Mars! Just take a look at that line up, but don't look for too long, lest those nasty influences pour down upon your head.

Yes, for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 6, 2021, this is a wallop of a day, when it comes to negative and troublesome transits, and a few of us here will come to know this a little too well as the day progresses.

Having the Moon in Capricorn doesn't exactly help, either, as it makes us feel that we somehow deserve whatever comes our way today.

Moon Trine Uranus is going to have us thinking big thoughts. We'll feel the buzz of ambition and the optimism of exciting goals to achieve, while that buzz will be stomped on quite efficiently by Mars sextile Pluto, whose only purpose today is to destroy your dreams and throw obstacles in your way.

If we didn't have Moon sextile to Mars to keep us on track, this day might be a lot worse, so in a way, we can be thankful for small miracles.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 6, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the kind of day for you where you feel that maybe you just should have stayed in bed. You feel like everything is against you; you can't start, you can't stop, you can't make progress.

It's as if the cosmic influences singled you for a day of frustration; the whole day seems to be on hold, with little consideration for all of your get-up-and-go energy.

You are perfectly fine, today, Gemini. It's everything else that's a total dumpster fire. Your main 'imp' today is Mars sextile Pluto, which doesn't even care to give you a break.

Your energy will be taken down and you will be defeated by this transit, emotionally and mentally. It's the kind of day where you end up saying, "I quit. You win." There's always tomorrow, Gemini.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's going to put a crimp in this of yours is that everything you do will either be postponed, or subdued. If you try, you'll be challenged. If you start, you'll be stopped.

If you reach out for help, you'll be met with no help — that kind of day. While this day isn't going to harm you or leave you with any kind of emotional scarring, it is not the kind of day to start a project, nor does it inspire creativity. It is a good day, however, to get into a book, or binge a series.

Staying alone is advised, and honestly, keeping to yourself might do you a world of good. You are battling Mars sextile Pluto energy, with the support of Moon sextile Mars. Eventually the dark force of Pluto will subside and you'll feel more confident about making plans and being productive.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's going to be most noticeable about today is that you can't seem to adjust your mood. You feel like you're in a downward spiral, and you may not even know why. It's one of those 'internal' things, where you can't figure the reason, but the symptom is definitely there.

You're battling Mars sextile Pluto energy, which is like a door that opens to total darkness; while metaphoric, you can't shake the feeling that your next move is going to lead to ruin. Highly dramatic, yes, but feelings are feelings and sometimes we can't control them.

This is your day — tense, confusing because you can't figure out WHY you're so tense, and a little sad because this is so NOT what you wanted this day to be. You're at the mercy of the transits, Pisces, and thankfully, they do and will change.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda