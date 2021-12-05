3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, December 6 - 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week on December 6 - 12, 2021 will feel the effects of the astrology that's intense and changing.

December is packed with transits that most definitely affect us. First off, we start the month out with Neptune going Direct on the 1, and a New Moon Solar Eclipse on December 4, 2021.

By mid-month, around the 13, we'll have Mars in Sagittarius, and Mercury in Capricorn on the same day.

Our Full Moon in Gemini lets us know its here on December 18, and on the next day, Venus goes retrograde.

During this time, Chiron, the wounded warrior, ends its retrograde and by December 21, we are looking at the Winter Solstice and the beginning of Capricorn season.

By month's end, we'll go out with a bang, as Jupiter transits Pisces, which in all honesty, is a great way to depart a rather 'trying' year.

These are rough days, my friends, so if you're in a funk, try to understand that you're not alone, that help is out there if you need it, and that all of this is a temporary state.

What goes down must go up, and even if we have a few rough days. It's OK, it's what being human is about, and we will be fine.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting December 6 - 12, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While it's hard to think of an entire month of roughness, do not worry, your 'off' moments will be scattered, not continuous, so there's a good reason for gratitude right there. Your main drag is all about what's going on in your mind. You are starting to judge yourself too harshly.

It's the end of the year and you're wondering what you've achieved, and if it holds up to what everyone else has accomplished. You will be putting way too much pressure on yourself, so much so, that at one point, you'll go apathetic, telling everyone "I don't care."

But you do care, Taurus, and no matter what you tell others, this idea that you needed to do more than you did in 2021 will bug you to pieces. Remember, this was an oddball year, a pandemic year of madness; you get a pass this time. What's most important for you, right now, is that you forgive yourself for what you 'think' you've done wrong.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the thing December tends to do is make one think that everyone around you is having a good ol' joyous time, being loving, sharing light, experiencing love and friendship...and...and...then there's you, not feeling it. What you'll be suffering through this month is the idea that you've been comparing your life to the life of others, and we all know that's a disastrous idea.

Nobody's life is perfect, though you can't help but feel everybody's got it better than you. Your friends haven't come through in the way you wanted them to but that could also be due to putting incredibly high expectations on them. Then again, you may not have put any expectation on them and they simply didn't do the decent thing.

Your month is going to have the theme of 'friendships gone wrong' to it, and that can be quite a test for you. Your best bet this month is to play the witness; watch the actions around you without becoming too involved. Detachment is your friend.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The end of the year may bring about the end of your relationship, as the person you are presently involved with seems to be interested in other things...like people who are not you. This doesn't necessarily mean trouble, it may just mean that a deep conversation is needed so that you can spare what you have and build on it, rather than let it fall apart.

That's the thing, Libra, you may not know if you care or not, and that's what's going to take up this month's mental space. You realize that something is wrong in the relationship, but you're an opportunist too, and you may think there's an opportunity there, if you should break up.

Here's the kicker: there's always an opportunity and all break ups are about opportunity. You see this, and it makes you wonder if this person who is ignoring you now is even worth fighting for. That one's up to you, Libra. Choose wisely - you'll have the entire month to think about it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda