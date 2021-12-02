3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 3, 2021

Here we are, in the heart and soul of Sagittarius season, and this brings some hard energy to the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 3, 2021.

We have the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Moon Sextile Saturn. Those are conflicting transits, which means we will experience our own version of conflict.

Because of the nature of everything Sagittarius, this day inspires independence and the need to do things on our own. We want to accomplish, yet, Moon Sextile Saturn has us second-guessing our every move.

There's nothing in the world like self-doubt to make us stop before we even start. And this day is all about doubting ourselves in unreasonable ways. We have such good intentions today, and yet, we are sabotaged at every turn, it seems.

This isn't the kind of day that ruins lives; in fact, it's quite mild on the scale of 'roughness.' But it does promise frustration and a little guilt.

Why guilt? Because we don't feel right about stopping before we start - we WANT to accomplish, yet it is we who stand in our own way. That's the Moon Sextile Saturn guarantee.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 3, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel good today. You wake up and the first thing you think of is how you're going to accomplish everything on your to-do list, which seems pretty down to earth and doable.

What's really adding to your inspiration is the idea that by day's end, you'll be able to totally dedicate yourself to something you love to do — a practice, or a hobby — something uniquely you, something that brings immense joy to your heart.

And then, it happens. The line up of unending obstacles start to pile in front of you, and you realize that this is just not going to be the day you had in mind. Moon Sextile Saturn energy is making sure that everything takes too long and ends up unsatisfying. Best to plan for major hobby day for another time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's anyone who likes to get into their own thing, it's you, Libra, and today is one of those days where you are so preoccupied with doing that special Libra thing that you can't concentrate on work or anything else.

You are at the mercy of Moon Sextile Saturn, and this transit is ever so pleased to ruin your day by making you so distracted that you start to become confused and irritable.

During Sagittarius season, you are sincerely happy. You love the whole idea of being on your own, creating your little things, laughing to yourself...and this is not the day for that to happen, which is a big bummer for you because you were counting on this time alone.

It's not about the people though, they mean no harm. It's simple about being thwarted from getting anything YOU want done. This day is all about unwanted distractions, Libra.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As you go with the flow, you get further and further into what it means to be a Gemini, and if many of your houses fall opposite of Sagittarius, then this day will be extra trying on your nerves. And why? Because all that makes you YOU, will be challenged.

In other words, your need to creative today will be briskly ignored by everyone around you. Your desire to think things out so that you can plan for the future (art project, creative endeavor) will be halted before it can even start, thanks to Moon Sextile Saturn energy, which practically laughs at the idea that you thought you could get away with having a great day.

The main reason today feels so rough is because you've been feeling so extra good these days, and this day comes as an unsolicited wake up call that tells you to 'sit in the corner.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda