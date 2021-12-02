3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 2, 2021

Well folks, this is how it all goes down in the books this week, and for three zodiac signs who will have a bad day on December 2, 2021 the Thursday will be unbearable, in a bad, bad way.

Yep, sorry to say, but for Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, you will wish that you had not bothered to read your horoscope on Thursday, December 2, 2021, as knowing in advance what you might face will not help you to be prepared. It’s best to duck when the crap-ola starts to fly, and keep a friend on speed dial when it’s time to vent.

For some zodiac signs, it's better to just have stayed in bed and not bothered to go about the day. However, the show must go on, for these three horoscopes, and that is why they will feel the brunt of Thursday’s astrological blows, which will come one right after the other.

For starters, the ruler of Aquarius and Taurus continues to offset the stability of all Earth signs, and Thursday, Taurus will feel it the most.

It’s one thing after another that happens and nowhere in sight does it seem to get better.

Scorpio, poor you, as much as you appreciate the value in the word commitment, you will find that some zodiac signs are a little bit more dramatic than usual and this will have you ready to walk away from any promises you've made the last few days.

Sagittarius, silence is golden? Nah. But, for you mum will be THE word all day long, and any force that makes you bite your tongue and hold your peace for too long makes the long and unpleasant for you. Yes, these are horribly trying times for all zodiac signs in astrology, but Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, sad to say you get to feel it the most.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 2, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's pretty rotten to have to wake up to bad news at the start of the day, but someone should at least warn you that Uranus, the planet of chaos is at 11 degrees in your zodiac sign.

This is the degree of wisdom, but wisdom must come from the school of hard knocks this Thursday, and this is only one of the many reasons why December 2, 2021 is going to be rough for you. Tested. That is exactly how you're going to feel all day.

You're going to feel as though you're stuck in a classroom with a strict teacher who has demanded you learn your lessons, and learn them good once and for all. The Moon in Scorpio is going to be opposite the zodiac sign of your Uranus, too, so the pressure is on the most in your relationships.

And don't look at wise, old Saturn, it's not going to help you at all. Saturn is squaring Uranus in your sign, too, which means that anything you try to do to make change is going to work against you, In fact, you’ll have to work extra hard. Yes, you and your determined ways are going to be tested to the limit. And you are probably going to fail the first few times you try.

With Mercury inconjunct Uranus, thoughts are going to come slower than usual. And you may not want to trust your instincts, either. Focus on facts, as you’re bound to be a hot-head and don’t go making any types of final decisions today either. If you go by your gut, you may be wrong.

The universe tests you so it’s good to follow it’s example. Test everything you do. Question yourself left and right. And if need be, it might be better to wait until tomorrow. Today’s too drastic. With the Sun in a wonky position to the planet Uranus, you are at risk for regret and you won’t be able to hide your remorse from the world.

Everything you do will be on display this Thursday, December 2, 2021, so when leaving the house, be sure to set your phone on lock — in case you accidentally dial someone who overhears you cursing about how bad things are for you, in a conversation you're having with yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it all starts with Mars, your ruling planet in your zodiac sign. Mars is at the 22nd kill-or-be-killed degree in your zodiac sign. Unfortunately, this is not good news for you. Mars at 22 degrees is a warning that you have to put yourself first today.

Despite your desire to do good for others, you should make sure you watch your back. Mars 22° is like a tap on the shoulder that reminds you that enemies need to remain closer than your best friend.

And, Mars is speaking to Neptune on December 2, 2021, who has recently turned direct, which means the blinders have fallen off. You see everything as it should be! So that friend that you thought was really good to you, that will go out the window.

You will start to see their fatal flaws. You may even notice that they have been lying to you. Something that was promised might not be real, and this could involve a business deal falling through.

One light that shines in the darkness is Venus who is in harmony with Mars. So love can be good, but you will not have time for it because Mars is arguing with Jupiter, saying it’s not good to grow anything right now.

Life is too hectic, busy, and more control needs to be had. So, despite your desire to grow your love life, the drama has life in disorder.

You might miss an opportunity to spend time with someone you really like, and it’s OK to not be OK with that. The best you can do on Thursday is to take a rain check for next week; tell them to pencil time in with you later once you’ve recovered from today.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Well Sagittarius, you've been a true leader these days, but the problem is no one is following you. The Sun conjunct Mercury in your zodiac sign gives you the gift of gab, but once again no one is listening.

You are ready to spill the beans on December 2, 2021 and tell everyone what they need to do, how to do it, and your advice is quite sound, but for whatever reason, no one is paying attention and it’s maddening.

Instead, you might be told to zip it up, stop nagging, and keep your opinion to yourself. You aren’t getting the respect or the recognition that you deserve today because the Sun is held back by Saturn, too.

So despite the fact that you’re showing up and doing plenty of work, nothing is happening. No manifestation energy! Pluto is at odds with the Sun. What you really need to be doing is keeping the focus on yourself. But what fun is that?

You would rather focus on everybody else's problems instead of your own. All this and more is why Thursday is going to be a super tough day for you.

Despite your desire to make big changes, you won’t be able. None of the planets are cooperating. So, just stop, Sagittarius. Stop trying to get everyone to listen to you and take your own advice. Listen to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association. You can find out more about her at her website.