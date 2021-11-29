3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 30, 2021

It's the last day of November and that means that someone's about to have a great day! What is it about November that, for some people, it just feels fresh and promising?

There's something about the end of the year that, once again, for 'some' people, just brings about the feeling of promise and hope? Could it be that this year we have a few awesome transits that happen to fall on this day? Why, yes it may very well be so!

Today we have a waning crescent Moon in Libra, the Moon Square Venus, and Moon Trine Jupiter. The combo of these transits can really do wonders for those who are open to the healing aspects of the cosmic predictions.

Certain zodiac signs take better to these transits than others, and what those will sign get today is love, security, positive vision, and the ability to be kind.

When we show kindness to others, we have a good day. It's really that simple. Today is that sort of day, too. What we put out is what we get back; it will be made obvious with the help of Moon Trine Jupiter, which expands upon our thoughts and manifests our ideas in record time.

This is one of those 'Law of Attraction' days, so when you say, "I think, therefore I am..." - make sure you think good thoughts!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are going to wake up in a chipper, fantastic mood, and that mood is going to affect everyone around you. Not only do you feel kind, you feel generous, and that always makes those around you perk up in anticipation.

This is the kind of day where you decide to 'take everyone out to lunch, or dinner' and everyone piles on, knowing this day is going to be a good one.

Your relationship with just about everyone in your family is good, peaceful to say the least, and if there are any problems, you simply have made up your mind to ignore them for the day.

You are strong like that, Aries - when you decide to go for the gold, you come home with nothing less than gold. You realize that life doesn't always hand you happiness and that you need to make it for yourself, and you do, especially on a day like this one. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a reason you're going to enjoy this day, and that is because you decide that it must be this way. Today is a day of pure and immediate manifestation: what you think is what you get. Mercury sextile Saturn will stir up your imagination, and you have much on your mind.

The number one thing you have on your mind is that you want to be happy or content in the moment.

You don't want to lower your vibe, especially because you woke up feeling super confident and at ease. You enjoy this feeling, too. It gives you hope, and that's what you've been needing over the past few weeks.

Well, hope is not only in the air, it's in your heart and in your mind, and with that said - the only place you can go is up - up - up. Make it a good one!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You recently got a taste of what it feels like to be happy, and you've made an effort to keep that feeling going. It doesn't depend on someone else, and that's the kicker for you, Sagittarius.

With Moon Trine Jupiter working as your agent for expression and creativity, you've come to realize that, in order for you to be happy, all you have to do is get creative.

Today is one of those hyper-creative days for you, and where there is art, or music, or literature. There's a happy Sagittarius, smiling away, leaving all the troubles of the world behind.

Try and keep this going, Sag. If there's anyone here among the signs who can hold on to optimism, it's you. Keep believing in yourself, in your ability, and in the fact that it's YOU who makes you happy. It doesn't come from an outside source. Be happy!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda