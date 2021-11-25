3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 26, 2021

Our main cosmic influences today come in the form of two major transits, Moon in Virgo, and Moon Opposition Jupiter.

If we play our cards right, so to speak, we may end up having ourselves a truly great day.

This goes for all the zodiac signs, though three signs, in particular, are slated for a seriously good day, on November 26, 2021, making this a great day for three zodiac signs.

It is Sagittarius season, so we can rely on the fact that whatever comes our way, we can handle it easily and on our own. What makes this day, today, a great one, is that we're able to figure things out quite easily — that's Virgo's influence.

With our Moon in Virgo and Opposition Jupiter, we will find that today is the day when things seem to suddenly fit into place. Imagine that. Everything just WORKS today. Nice going, transits!

It's the day after Thanksgiving, or Friendsgiving as we may be calling it now. And friends are what your day is about — the love of them, the attention you give them, and the love you feel coming from them in return. A great day, indeed, signs!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 26, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Expect a good mood to envelope you today, as Moon in Virgo presents you with an easy day. Nothing much is expected of you today, and that's exactly what makes you feel great. You can rest today, even if you have to work.

There's just not a lot required of you, and for a Taurus, that's the equivalent to heaven.

You feel the love of friends. You may have even added another person recently to your list of good friends, and they make you feel happy to be alive.

This day holds the promise of more days like this. New friends are about to introduce themselves to you. Enjoy the day by kicking back and feeling the gratitude of simply being alive. It's a good day to be a Taurus. Work it!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are at the place right now where you won't tolerate anything less than a stellar day. You feel you deserve it, and if it doesn't come to you naturally, then you will create it for yourself by your own determination. Moon in Virgo gives you the time off you wanted, for reflection, and for future plans.

You feel you don't get enough downtime just to be yourself, on your own. Your love life is fine; you don't have to worry about that or anything for that matter. What today is about are rest and reflection.

You've spent months berating yourself and feeling down, and now that period of self-intolerance is at an end. You are ready to love yourself, and it all starts with one good, solid day off, where you just get to relax, and think good thoughts.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon in Virgo and the Sun in Sagittarius, your main influence here is Moon Opposition Jupiter. This is what is about to stimulate your mind and get you on the road to inspiration. That's what's been missing in your life over the past few weeks: inspiration.

You have wanted something to grab you, a thought, a plan...and yet, you've been too preoccupied to get creative. And, as we all know, Libras need to be creative. Well, here's your big day, and it's only the beginning for you. Creative days are coming and they start on November 26.

Whatever you have in mind, just do yourself a favor and throw yourself into it. Get absorbed; lose yourself mentally, creatively, spiritually. This is a great day for you. Take full advantage of the gifts available to you, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda