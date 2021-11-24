3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on November 25, 2021

With our Moon in Leo, Opposition Saturn, Square Uranus, and Mars, all under the umbrella of Sagittarius Sun, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 25, 2021, are looking at heightened emotions and a whole lot of bad choices.

What might have been an ordinary Thursday is made into a spectacle because today is Thanksgiving, and for some reason, that doesn't always ring joy into the situation; in fact, during Moon Square Mars, we might even see the dinner table as the War Room, as there may be a battle or two going on tonight.

Familial obligations don't always pan out as we'd want them to, in fact, we stick to the family with an innate belief that these are the people we can trust.

How can we go wrong if we stick with our family? And yet, that ideal seems to kick us in the head, year after year, and Thanksgiving, the day meant for gratitude and giving thanks, may turn into The Game of Thrones Red Dinner, if we really listened to what our gut is telling us. Rough day? Pass the platter, please.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 25, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all fake to you. That's how you feel today. You feel the entire day is fraudulent, and even though you enjoy the idea of getting together with family, you always, without exception, end up resenting everyone in your bloodline, and beyond. You just don't get it.

Why is everyone pretending to be in love with each other, when you know it's just not that way. This family is a bunch of fakers, and the more you think about it, the more you just want to escape with your friend or lover and go somewhere more 'you.'

Family starts to grate on your nerves, and that emotion is pumped up by Moon Square Uranus. This day can't go fast enough, and all you want is for it to be over. Kaput. Done with.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will be serving food today and while that makes you happy because you love to cook and prepare delicious things, the truth is that you hate people even though you pretend to love them. You love to cook, but you don't love the people you're cooking for.

Something happened in your life that makes you detest the whole Thanksgiving thing, you honestly resent the expectations that come with it. All that fake love and compassion. You don't believe for one second that anyone cares about you, or about anyone else.

This day brings out the bitterness in you. You should have more, you should be happier, more content, so your mind has you convinced that this is all beneath you. Sure, you'll cook and serve, but you might also be someone who spits in the gravy. Eek, not nice at all!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day is all about unwanted obligations for you. There is nowhere you rather NOT be than at a Thanksgiving table, being ignored, pretending it's the greatest day in your life. It's like Thanksgiving season took over your birthday, which is around this date, and now no one notices you.

Poor Sagittarius! Being the star at the table and yet, no one sees you. You'll do what's expected of you, and you'll despise every moment of it.

With Moon in Leo, it's going to be hard for you to keep your trap shut, and guess what? You probably won't, and you'll start up the resentment choir, which will open the gates for people to behave like their natural selves: selfish, angry, and distracted.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda