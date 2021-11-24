One of the main factors that add to the dissolution of romantic relationships is the lack of communication, and this is what really happens to the three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart starting November 25, 2021.

This can be due to lack of trying, lack of interest, fear of finding out too much, or worse: fear of coming up with a solution that will keep the two of you together.

For some zodiac signs, that is a fate worse than death. Relationships fall apart because couples won't be honest with each other, and during Moon Opposite Saturn this Thursday — all communication goes out the window.

Relationships fall apart during this season, and for some, that might mean a whole lot of relief, while for others, a world of pain and heartbreak. Moon Opposite Saturn doesn't really care; it's an impartial witness — it only stirs the pot while we boil in it.

Ask yourself why you don't speak with your partner about the important things. This transit brings out awareness in us, but being aware doesn't necessarily mean we want to talk about our findings, in fact, Moon Opposite Saturn squelches the desire to work things out. In this way, romances and relationships die...and maybe that's for the best. We have to think so, right?

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon Opposite Saturn Starting November 25, 2021

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's true, you'd rather not talk about it. What is happening in your love life should be obvious to both parties; it's falling apart and there's very little reason to stop it from seeing itself through to the very end.

Moon Opposite Saturn isn't here to shine a pretty light on things; just the opposite, in fact, it's here to show you, Cancer, that your instincts are spot on.

Yes, you are right to feel the way you do, and if you are at the point where you're able to admit to yourself that this 'thing' is done, then you're closer to finding happiness on your own, without this person in your life.

Relationships are rarely made to last forever, and you know this, so when your own falls apart, it's to be expected and dealt with. You love the idea of love and romance, but you certainly do not want an obligation or a contract that ties you to someone you no longer care for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's one thing you value above all else, it's privacy, and for the sake of privacy, your present relationship is about to fall apart.

Moon Opposite Saturn gets you thinking, perhaps a little too much, and what you're going to discover is that your partner is a little too free with the sharing of secrets — yours, in particular, and now everyone knows what you've been up to.

This angers you to no end, as you are not one to share anything about your personal life. You've always believed that your life is yours to share information about.

It's not something another person can or should do. And, your partner has overshared something about you that just registers as a pure deal-breaker, in terms of being in a relationship.

You are going to shut down that deal during Moon Opposite Saturn. You won't have any of it. Game over.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The truth is, you're already bitter about relationships and their endings, so when you come around to yet another ending in your own history of love affairs, you shrug with annoyance.

Here it comes again, and Moon Opposite Saturn allows you to indulge in that feeling of self-pity mixed with contempt for the person you're about to ditch.

So what? People break up all the time, at least that's what you'll be convincing yourself of. You don't look to yourself for answers, nor do you place yourself in the role of someone who could be blamed.

It's just another breakup; your relationship is falling apart. You don't fight for it, nor do you push it...you simply wait for the inevitable to happen, and with Moon Opposite Saturn, your day of reckoning has arrived.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda