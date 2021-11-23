3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Mercury in Sagittarius Starting November 24, 2021

Mercury in Sagittarius is all about rebellion and following one's heart. This is a very extreme transit, that tries to balance the idea of total freedom with complete honesty and speed.

Mercury in Sagittarius, starting November 24, is a no-nonsense transit that will have a person hopping from one foot to the other with the excitement over plans that are soon to be executed.

In love, this is the 'do or die' moment. You will either save your relationship or you will bring it to its knees where it will never rise up again.

This Mercury in Sagittarius transit is going to take what's already on your mind and power it up to new levels, so be prepared to stand your ground and fight for what you want because it's only through fire that this kind of purification happens.

These are the days when you come to realize that something's gotta give, so to speak, and in your relationship, that means you have to make it happen; you can no longer wait around for change to happen on its own.

You need to lead this, and with Mercury in Sagittarius on your side, you will not only have the nerve to set it in motion, but you'll also have the confidence that it will work out, as well.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Mercury in Sagittarius Starting November 24, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's anyone here who can get an idea into their mind and work up a decisive plan to make it so, it's you, Aries.

In your love life, you've come up against a wall; something's not working and you're not sure you want it to just 'end'.

You may even love this person, but something they do, and it IS them — isn't right, and you need to step in and prevent this kind of behavior from becoming a habit.

Your partner has a bad habit, indeed, and it's starting to spill over onto your actual relationship — not a good thing.

Take the jolt of energy that you receive from Mercury in Sagittarius and sit your partner down for 'the conversation'.

They knew it was coming, so it won't be too shocking, but keep the pressure on, Aries — you need to come to a positive conclusion to this problem; stick with what you believe in, and trust yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you and your partner got together, you both knew what you were getting into. They do things their way, and you, yours, and so far, it hasn't been a hindrance. Until recently. You've noticed that your partner doesn't seem to be putting in the time or the effort that's needed in keeping a relationship going.

While no one signs on for a 'workload' when it comes to being in a love relationship, the truth is that if we're to keep it going — it's work.

And now, your partner seems to be swimming down the lazy river, where things just fall apart and they don't seem to notice.

This is where Mercury in Sagittarius comes to your aid; use this ambitious energy to say what you believe is needed here to make the relationship last.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Let your person know that this lazy attitude is only going to take you both down. Don't let it happen — stand your ground and fight to keep it together.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's nothing you love more than a smooth-going relationship where you have very little worries. Wouldn't that be nice, eh? Well, you have seen this in the past, but whatever's going on now doesn't paint the picture of a happy relationship, and that is super noticeable to you.

Mercury in Sagittarius makes you realize that you're just as guilty of letting things fall apart as your partner may be. Because of this transit, you'll be hit with the realization that this thing needs work.

You both have to put in the effort if this is going to last. You see only goodness ahead of you, for the two of you, but you also have come to accept that you can't phone this romance in. You need to be present for it, and so do they. It's time to talk the talk, Pisces. Good intentions win the race.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda