3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Jupiter Sextile Pluto Starting November 23, 2021

Jupiter sextile Pluto is the kind of transit that hits hard when it comes to making our own luck. What we might call 'luck' is simply a show of effort on our parts, and when we put in the work — we get the results.

Jupiter sextile Pluto allows us to see that we are responsible for what happens in our lives, even down to things like how a relationship can improve when we make an effort to see it through to the end.

Completion — that's the key here. Jupiter sextile Pluto is about big dreams that actually go somewhere; they don't just sit in our heads spinning around aimlessly. If we — if YOU are in the position to make something better out of a situation, then you will do so. You will complete the action by making the effort to do just so.

In love, this will look and feel like 'luck', but it's not luck, it's YOU. This transit will bring about the confidence that comes with knowing you create your own world by thinking either the best of it or the worst of it. Jupiter sextile Pluto pushes you to create your own luck.

Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Jupiter sextile Pluto Starting November 23, 2021:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

At times, you feel torn - you feel strongly about two things; your attachment to someone who brings you down AND your need to get away from them. What you need is the impetus to make that decision, and that can come to you if you open to the healing energy of Jupiter sextile Pluto.

Ask yourself what part you've played in creating the situation you're in at present, and if there is anything you can do about it that isn't just more complaining? If you dig deep enough, you'll recognize that this relationship isn't worth tossing aside, but if you decide to keep at it, then you'll have to step up and stop blaming them for ruining everything. Jupiter sextile Pluto is going to allow you to see that you play an important role in your own luck, and that you can turn it around if only you would just TRY.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes up the idea of 'luck' in your world is the idea of your own personal effort towards making this so. In love, you want no hassles - you want to get to the point and you want there to be no discussion or argument. You are quite controlling and you've seen that being in control gets you what you want.

What Jupiter sextile Pluto may bring you is a kinder, more broad-scope vision to apply to your control, and this will be appreciated. Your luck in love is merely you opening to the idea that perhaps you should take it down a notch, in the control department.

Should you decide to check out this low-key approach to control, you'll find that you'll spare your relationship and end up much happier. In fact, all parties involved will be happier if you release your control on every single detail.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your luck in love improves during Jupiter sextile Pluto because Jupiter transits tends to work wonders on you, and something like this can in fact be a life-changer - if you're to stay open to its influence. This transit is about to bring in the idea of compassion, and how if you can feel empathetic towards a love interest, you can awaken in both of you a newness that will end up being very exciting.

This is what was needed — this newness, this fresh approach, and it can only happen when you start upping your empathy levels.

You need to see that you're not the only one in this relationship, or in any relationship, for that matter. If you're single and looking for love - consider that it's not just you that's nervous or wary. Compassion is the key to Jupiter sextile Pluto's influence on you. You can do this, Sag!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda