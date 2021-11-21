3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Sagittarius Season Starting November 22, 2021

The first day of a transit is always the rockiest, and with the Sun traveling through the zodiac of Sagittarius, until we get beyond the critical degrees, things remain intense.

But it's this intensity that opens the door to new things and change is what brings luck to love for three fortunate zodiac signs— delayed but not without reason.

Sagittarius is one of those signs that brings with it a sense of relief, and this is positive for three zodiac signs whose love life improves during the 2021 Sagittarius season starting November 22, 2021.

We see clearer during Sagittarius Season, and we are fortunate enough to be stepping into it on November 22, 2021.

With Sagittarius comes honesty, vision, creativity — competition. We want to be our best during this season, and we tend to do what is right when it comes to our love lives.

One's love life can and will improve during this time. We are no longer in Scorpio, so the games are officially over.

It's now to time get real with your partner. It's time for "love me or leave me alone." This season allows us to face up to who we are, no matter what we've known of ourselves in the past.

This is the time when we cop to who we are authentically, and if 'they' can't take us 'as we are', then hit the road, Jack.

This season helps us remain independent and able, and when we show the world that we aren't NEEDY, we somehow attract to us all we want.

Most signs fare very well during Sagittarius season, as there are so many more positives here than negatives.

One's love life improves because of one simple reason: we tend to love ourselves most during this time because Sagittarius brings out our ability to see ourselves as radiant and worthy. If we love ourselves, we attract a love that is worthy.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Sagittarius Season Starting November 22, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because of the competitive nature of Sagittarius season, you'll want to be your best at what you do, and that means being a better person for the one you love.

You no longer wish to bring them down with your moods or your insecurities, and you can finally see how you have played an active role in how the relationship plays out.

You need to bring your best game now, and that suddenly seems very doable, in your eyes. Over this past year, you and your partner went through many ups and downs, and you've come to understand the part you played in making it both positive or negative, and your intention now is to release the negative completely.

If it existed to teach you what has value to you, then it wasn't worthless, but it's certainly not something you want around. You are here to share your life with your partner; you've accepted it with joy in your heart.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You and your loved one will feel a sense of completion as Sagittarius season begins its month-long transit. You've paid the price for this love, and thanks to the season, you can finally relax into the relationship, knowing all is well and that no surprises are lingering on the other side.

You and your partner are finally coming to understand each other. It's taken long enough, and now you can relish that precious commodity that very few have in their relationships: trust. Absolute trust. You no longer feel cramped, as you've come to express your needs.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Fortunately, your partner understands your needs and is able to express what they need, in return. The two of you are able to flow freely together, and apart.

Knowing that they are there to come home to makes all the difference in the world. You are on to something special here, Cancer. Good luck with this.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nobody loves being in Sagittarius season more than a Sagittarius themselves, and your optimism and joy for 'birthday season' is infectious; your friends and loved ones want to be near you, as they see all you do during this time as something to celebrate. You and your partner will grow closer because you want to.

You've never felt the need to nail down a partner, so when you do eventually get together with someone you can trust and call 'partner', it's like a revelation; you want all that you've heard about — the closeness, the snuggles, the visions of the future together.

There's a very good chance you are with someone who is equally as creative as you are, and during this time you can look forward to creating quality goods for each other and for those you love. Expect happy surprises during this season, as well.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda