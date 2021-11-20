3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Cancer, November 21 - 23, 2021

When the Moon is in Cancer, we tend to want love. We crave tenderness and affection.

The three zodiac signs who need to be loved during the Moon in Cancer that feel it the most are Taurus, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

It's just how things get when Cancer is a major influence, and when it comes to the Moon in Cancer, it's like a double whammy of emotional neediness. It's OK, we're allowed to be needy now and then. It's even better when our needs are met by someone who cares.

The Moon is representative of our inner state and our emotional being. Cancer is the zodiac sign that happens to represent some very similar qualities, and when the two are placed together in transit, we may feel overly sensitive, even weepy.

We may find ourselves shedding tears of joy, or weeping for someone else's pain, as our empathy levels will be rising during this transit.

And we will want to be held, hugged, loved on when the Moon is in a certain sign. It's not because we are desperate or asking too much. It's because we are human, and every now and then we don't want to be the hero.

We want to be saved, spared, made to feel secure. Moon in Cancer is just the kind of transit to bring us the need to be loved — and understood.

Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Cancer, November 21 - 23, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are times when you can become cold; you do this to self-protect, while convincing yourself that you don't need anyone and that this world is perfectly fine without having to have 'that special someone' to make it alright.

You will not be able to feel this way during Moon in Cancer, Taurus, in fact, you'll do an about-face when it comes to needing alone time , you'll be absolutely hungry for love during this time.

This hunger is who you really are, and the truth will be revealed: you do not want to be alone or cold, no matter how hard you try to come off as aloof and superior.

You want love, and you want the warmth that comes with it during the Moon in Cancer starting November 21, 2021.

If you are presently partnered, then you will turn to this person for as much as they can give you, and they will be happy to oblige. If you are single, you have plenty of friends just waiting to show you how much they love you. Trust in that.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You pride yourself on how independent you are, and sometimes this need in you for freedom can be misconstrued for wanting to be alone — all the time. Yes, you love your freedom, but during transits like Moon in Cancer, you, too, may break down and feel the need for the human touch.

Never one to shy away from emotion, you carry with you much pain, and much hope, yet you've carried your burden alone, as many do.

Moon in Cancer sparks in you the desire to share, to talk, to listen ... you will crave the proximity of fellow human beings, and you'll desire the presence of both friends and family.

You might feel a bit lonely during this time, which will prompt you to fill in the void with people — something you rarely, if ever request. In the end, it's people who make the world go around for you, and you may even laugh at the irony of that.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are already one of the most emotional and needy zodiac signs, and when the Moon is in Cancer, all you want is to be with people. You will feel such a need in you to reach out to those you feel need love just as badly as you do.

You are particular empathic, and during this transit, you will 'feel' the world, and it might hurt.

You'll want to hug everyone you can while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer beginning November 21.

You want to make them all feel better. You'll want to be hugged and wrapped up in the arms of the person who loves you best.

Your desire will go out to family members most of all, and this will act as an inspiration for get-togethers, all of which are very possible during this Winter season.

Moon in Cancer may bring a tear to your eye, but it will be shed in joy. Gratitude for what you have will warm your heart, and your need for love will be met a thousand fold. You are deeply loved, Pisces. No fears there.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda