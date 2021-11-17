3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 18, 2021

What makes up for a rough day on this day, for certain horoscopes, and is the setup of cosmic transits and how they influence these particular zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 18, 2021.

On Thursday, there are several transits that may cause dismay, disorder, or chaos.

We may also feel the negative energy that comes with confusion and bad choice-making.

We are looking at Moon Trine Pluto as our main culprit, with a nod to our fiery little friend, Mercury Trine Neptune.

Between the two of these transits, we will be making bad decisions that lead to instant regret, with a touch of sour grapes added to the mix.

We'll be in our heads for most of the day, plotting, overthinking, envisioning disasters, and wondering where we went wrong.

This entire day is going to be spent in our minds; we won't be able to think straight, now will we be able to decide what to do about it. Today is a good day to hang back and think before making any rash decisions.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 18, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Moon Trine Pluto is at the heart of why you feel so irritable today. There's just too much going on in your life right now, and you don't have any patience for that which doesn't go your way.

Today, not much goes your way - but so what? Isn't that how life works?

Yes, yes, it is how life works and you, of all people, know that kind of pragmatism, yet, today doesn't feel 'good' to you. It feels troublesome, and what frustrates you the most is that you can't put your finger on what's wrong. All you know is that those around you are getting on your nerves, and that seems to be undermining your daily progress.

You are at the center of your aggravation; you're mad at yourself for not being able to whip this. You will, Capricorn, give yourself a break. Not every day of your life can be excellent.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're all about the dark forces today, Aquarius, and generally, that works well for you. You like to indulge in dark thoughts. They inspire you and get your creative juices flowing. But today, those thoughts simply depress you.

You actually welcome days like this, thinking they will spur on some incredible bout of creativity and yet, this day, November 18, doesn't seem to be bringing you anything more than self-doubt and boredom.

For someone who is rarely if ever bored, days like this are oppressive to you. You want to shrug off the negative vibes yet you can't even begin to start. You feel lazy and groggy throughout the day. You know it will pass, but as of now, you're deep in it, and it's cramping your style.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Mercury Trine Neptune could be working on your side if it weren't for the major influence of Moon Trine Pluto, which comes in specifically to harsh your vibe. Moon Trine Pluto is the Buzz Killington of your day, and you can't seem to get rid of 'him.'

The last thing you need at this point in your week is a sinking feeling of being in a bad mood that just won't stop. It will stop, but not until it's run its course, and that's what November 18 has in store for those born under the sign of Pisces.

You may find yourself crying for no reason at all, today. You might also notice that no one wants to approach you, as you seem 'scary' to people — intractable and inaccessible. Perhaps that might be best, as you are prone to bite the heads of those who don't please you on this day. Might be best to just ride this one out, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda