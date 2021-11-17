3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 18, 2021

In preparation for the Lunar Eclipse tomorrow the energy gets turned up a notch. which makes November 18, 2021, a great day for three zodiac signs who under the Taurus Moon and Scorpio Sun prompting us to feel courageous in taking a risk that we know will pay off.

Planetary activity picks up as we normally see close to eclipse times with three different transits occurring today ahead of tomorrow’s lunar event.

Mercury trine Neptune and Venus trine Uranus are both beneficial aspects that will bring synchronistic and positive events to our lives both today and in the days that unfold.

Mercury and Neptune help us get more in touch with our poetic side but also help us be more emotionally vulnerable in what we express to another. This will help us get in touch with those feelings that may have been elusive or find the words that we’ve been looking for.

But the real game-changers are Venus trine Uranus and Mars opposite Uranus; the planet of love and the planet of passion blending harmoniously with the planet of the unexpected means that we will be feeling an infusion of inspiration and bravery to take those chances that we know are ours to take.

While this will affect relationships, it also affects every area of our life in which we know that there has been a choice between staying where we are or jumping into the unknown.

This is what eclipses are all about; two different paths, two different choices, sometimes even two different lives.

And it’s not about one being better or worse, one offering more or not, but in the simplicity that it all comes down to alignment.

Some things are for us, and some are not.

Today’s energy invites us to be brave, to cast off the fears that hold us back, the doubt from the past hurts but most of all to believe.

To believe that what is ahead of us is far better than what is behind, if only we can find the courage to go after it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 18, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With Venus moving through your zodiac sign for an extended period of time you are reaping the benefits of the Goddess of love which also governs beauty, real estate, and finances. This is an extremely beneficial and opportune time for you, but also slightly auspicious.

Right now, Venus is just beginning her dive through earthy Capricorn as she prepares for her retrograde which means that she will hit the same degrees she’s hitting this week and the end of January and early February.

This means that what is going on right now isn’t settled, nor is it finished, yet that doesn’t have to stop you from embracing what comes your way.

In a trine to Uranus, it means that you could find yourself feeling like you’re in a whirlwind as things swirl and change around you, especially in the areas governed by Venus. But the thing is that sometimes we need to be shaken loose from where we are so that we can explore new places we would never have ventured before.

This is fantastic energy, one that you only need to decide to embrace. Reflect on things that have been on your mind and that you may have been undecided or holding back from and now tune into your heart to see what it is that it really wants. Then all you have to do is make the decision to be brave knowing if you never try, you’ll also never be in the place to receive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may be one of the luckiest signs in the zodiac this year as it seems you are getting hit with all sorts of positive and beneficial transits and energy during your solar return. This is fantastic energy and an incredible time of opportunity and growth for you.

It likely was a bit challenging in the beginning but now has leveled out so that you can actually start to feel the progress of the growth you’ve been quietly working on all year. But now something different is happening. Something magical and that feels like every part of you is plugged into the universe. This is part of a bigger shift in which you will be stepping more into your own power and looking at new beginnings as opportunities for growth rather than something to be afraid of.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It’s normal to be skeptical or hesitant at change and even have to take unfamiliar steps, but with this energy that is coming in it’s going to be giving you more reasons to do the things that scare you rather than dwelling in all the why nots.

You are at the start of a very big year thanks to the eclipse axis shift from Gemini/Sagittarius to Scorpio/Taurus. At this point, there is no limit to the growth that you will experience, but this new chapter of your life is also all about manifestation. You’ve done the work; this right now is the beginning of understanding why.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Just like Scorpio this eclipse energy that is coming in represents some big shifts that you won’t fully understand for about a year and a half to two years. When we often begin something, we don’t fully understand where it will lead. We can’t possibly predict what will come of it or even who we will become because of it.

But that’s not the point of today’s vibration. Instead, it’s all about giving you the courage to let go of the familiar so that you can welcome in what is truly meant for you. Too often we hold onto parts of our lives that we are comfortable with even if they aren’t truly growing simply because we don’t know what will take its place if we leave it behind.

We worry unnecessarily about something that is ten steps down the line, instead of what is happening right here at this moment. This process of thought is often what traps you into situations that you’ve long outgrown.

But with the shift that is coming in today, you will be feeling more confident and freer to be able to take those next steps. Uncertainty will be melting away and you should be feeling much more confident and braver when it comes to finally deciding to no longer wait to live the life you’ve dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.