Horoscope For The Week Of November 15 - 21, 2021

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for the week of Monday, November 15 through Sunday, November 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast during the Full Moon in Taurus and a Sun in Scorpio.

What does this week's horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign starting November 15, 2021?

This week starts with the Moon in Aries entering Taurus, and we can expect to see the signs of adapting, not just as the seasons begin to change but as we learn to shift our energy into what we want and allow our inner truths to come to light and lead us.

During this astrological Sun in Scorpio, life enters a season of transformation and rebirth. We are choosing to live a life of enjoyment and comfort rather than going through the motions.

This may sound simplistic, but this energy requires a lot of confidence and bravery to endure. With Mercury in Scorpio at the Anaretic degree of fate, this movement is not one to take lightly but rather something to take immense pride in.

You may find that this week, no matter what your zodiac sign is, you are putting yourself under immense pressure and may need to ask yourself if all of this weight is worth carrying.

Some of this intensity can be alleviated if you re-evaluate what is truly important to you rather than the tasks that others wish you to do. Value your own time before commitments are expected from you.

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, you want to take on so many new ventures lately. However, nothing will stick if you don’t establish a routine. How can you build your empire if you haven’t created a stable foundation for it first?

This week try to tackle creating a daily routine to go through the motions; start small and build upon it as it becomes a habit rather than a chore.

You are destined for success, don’t get in your own way when you reach out to grab it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your worrying will be your own worst enemy this week. As more people are attracted to your wonders you may start creating dilemmas where none exist, leaving a happy occasion to only wonder about the space you took up.

It is important to notice how you feel at the moment. Are you uncomfortable? Are you harming anyone? Are you just enjoying the time while sharing the space with others?

Worry less about how others view you after you allow yourself a moment of enjoyment and shift your focus to how you view yourself when there’s no one else around.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your energy is intense this week, but that doesn’t mean you want to share it with others. You have a lot of healing to do and may want to direct your attention inwards instead of being on for everyone else.

Some people may find this uncomfortable, especially if they go to you to resolve their problems. However, you can’t pour into their cup if you have nothing to give.

Honor your body’s wish to be by yourself and listen; you never know what you could learn from yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it’s time to face the hard facts that no one is going to be able to save you other than yourself.

There isn’t a person on this earth who can tell you what you’re needing to hear. But you know what you are wishing someone else would say; wouldn’t it be nice to say it to yourself?

This week try to challenge yourself to find validation from yourself in all the movements you’re making instead of frantically digging to find it in anyone else.

Who knows; maybe you’ll finally know what’s been missing all along once you do?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you don’t create balance in your life from all you do and the rest you need you are going to stretch yourself too thin. You cannot keep up the show you’re putting on for your audience if you don’t also create an intermission to give yourself a moment to breathe.

We all know that you can push yourself to get everything done however, we also know that it comes at a hefty cost. Why pay for this emotionally taxing labor if you could just honor your mind’s desire to take a break?

You’re not a failure for needing to take time to enjoy life instead of mastering it. This makes you human.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it would be so much easier to find joy and comfort in the company of others, even if it drains your energy at the end of the day. However, this can be a simple fix, and there’s no challenge or growth in this.

It may be time to look inward and focus on the problems you’re avoiding instead of trying to tell others how to live their life. You have sharp, intelligent advice, however, it’s time to give it to yourself instead of trying to makeover someone else’s life.

It’s not too hard to do, it’s a challenge, and you should jump at the opportunity to look inward when it’s presented. Don’t disrespect your own wisdom.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it’s time to explore what’s beyond the horizon. You have been limiting yourself by keeping yourself bound to what you know. You may even find that the mask you wear around others is becoming attached to your true personality.

This week should be viewed as a chance to break free and find yourself against all the odds.

You don’t need to continue an act that isn’t helping you enrich your life. Allow yourself to explore all that has been calling you without telling yourself that you’re silly for even being drawn to it.

Libra, there’s an itch you haven’t been able to scratch because you have been chained in one place, but the shackles are loose and it’s time to see where you wander to when there aren’t limits.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week you need to listen to your own inner voice before you pay any attention to what others are telling you. If you feel that something is off within a conversation, honor the inklings that arrive. They are warning you something isn’t right.

Often when you don’t have tangible evidence of problems arising you ignore them, because feelings are more fantastical than what’s on paper. But ask yourself, how often is the urge to not trust someone without proof proven to be true?

Your intuition is a power to honor; don’t let people fool you to believe in their narrative.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your confidence is charming however you run the risk of being a little too proud. There’s a fine line between self-esteem and an unhinged ego, and you may find that you’re toggling between this.

Be aware that some circumstances do require an apology that even you are not above. Your whole life you may have felt as though you are a scapegoat and being in a situation where you may be slightly at fault is likely resurging those old feelings. However, you do have to say sorry for the things you break.

Know when to fold your hand and know when it’s worth defending.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you definitely would do anything to make sure you’re providing for those you love through acts of service...but are you sure their emotional needs are being met as well? This week is calling upon you to focus on expressing your love in more ways than normal.

You may find that sometimes you can be a little robotic with expression even though you do so much for those you care for. It likely hurts when people don’t recognize all you do for them as well. However, being the provider may not register to their love language.

Try to ask those you care for how you can better show appreciation; in turn, they will likely ask you the same. This is a conversation to stop putting on the back burner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week may challenge you and provide conflict that you have been trying to avoid. In fact, it could retrigger old wounds to open back up, making you feel more vulnerable than you have allowed yourself to be in years.

However, others hurting you isn’t reflective of you as a person. Everyone goes through difficult times, even though your thoughts may try to convince you this situation is unique to you. You’re not as alone as you think.

Try to not internalize cruel words thrown your way or take on the weight of the world because you feel you deserve to suffer. Seek comfort not punishment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are likely experiencing your main character moment this week. That’s amazing; you should soak up this shine as much as you can and walk into this glory. However, this doesn’t mean not to stay humble.

You can rejoice and celebrate how radiant you are without bringing others down. You don’t need to turn the volume down on your wonder, you’re allowed to be brave, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of others.

You may not feel hypersensitive this week but you know how vulnerable you feel when you do. If you notice that behavior in someone else, choose compassion, as you have no room to judge.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.