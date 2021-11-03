3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes During Mercury In Scorpio On November 5, 2021

"Remember, remember, the 5th of November." This quote harkens back to Guy Fawkes, who attempted to blow up Parliament in 1605. What did he want, and why did he try, even though he failed? Justice. To be heard. To be seen. I would not doubt if Mercury In Scorpio was in the sky on this day, all those centuries ago.

Mercury In Scorpio brings together the idea of communication and passionate drive. In love, it's the place we get to in our relationship where no longer wish to sit in the shadows, waiting to be acknowledge as part of a romance that seems to be hidden.

Mercury energy urges us to speak up and Scorpio makes sure it gets done, so our relationships will change.

Have you ever been in the shadows of a love relationship? Many of us have been right there, and it feels ... disrespectful. We want our significant other to acknowledge our partnership. This transit also pushes us to make announcements and changes.

Mercury In Scorpio is like a Heavenly horn that must be blown to let the world know that something exists. It may even suggest that we come out of the shadows to let someone know that we love them.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship And Love Life Changes During Mercury In Scorpio On Thursday, November 5, 2021

Aries

March 21 - April 19

You are way too strong and feisty to be someone's sidekick — especially in a love relationship. And that is what you might feel like right now — the person on the side, waiting for the right time to be recognized.

You are important! You are not some passing fancy, nor will you stand around waiting for your partner to come to terms with the fact that the two of you really are in this together. Mercury In Scorpio will add fuel to your personal fire, and you will speak your mind.

Your partner or love interest will get the point — you are not one to be disregarded.

If they are in a relationship with you, then they must have gotten the hint that you are no pushover. You demand recognition. You won't settle for being someone's secret romance.

Gemini

May 21 - June 20

It's not always easy for you to express yourself, and sometimes that ends up with you taking more than you are willing to accept.

You may be in a relationship right now where you don't feel things are equal. It's as if your person is using you, rather than showing up fully for the relationship. You don't want to be used, and you do want this love to continue on.

Mercury In Scorpio has the ability to break you out of your shell, as it is way too fierce and implicative of self-protection than any other transit.

This means, in order to feel good about yourself, you will be willing to speak your truth to the one you love, rather than let them go their own way, leaving you behind.

For the sake of love, you will release yourself from your own chains, and you will fight for change. This love can no longer be kept a secret — this is your life, and your plight.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Mercury In Scorpio transits on November 5th, and not only are you ready for it — you own it. It enlivens your speech, your passion, your drive. In love, you mean business — you call the shots and you make the moves.

While this sounds a bit cold and domineering, it's just the way you behave, and it does not cancel out how deeply you love — because you do love with great intensity.

During this transit, you will come to terms with this love and you will get up the nerve and make an announcement to the world, declaring your intention, in terms of this love.

This could mean a marriage proposal, or it could merely mean that you have decided to let everyone in your circle know that you and the person you love are in a monogamous relationship — "so back off!"

Being territorial makes you happy, and gives you a sense of control.

