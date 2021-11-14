3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 15, 2021

Life begins to feel clearer today as we wake with the Scorpio Sun and Aries Moon, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 15, 2021, the energy is amazing.

While still reflective we are feeling less emotional and more balanced thanks to the energy of now both water and fire.

For the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on Monday, this means that given the recent astrological energy there will be a bit of not really caring about those things that don’t truly matter, especially the opinions of others.

During this season of dramatic transformation and as we are ready for eclipse season it’s important for us to make sure that we disconnect from the outside world so that we can make sure that this next part of our life is built completely on ourselves.

But what that also brings is that when we can get really clear on what our truth is we also can let go of worry about the opinions or thoughts of others. This is what threatens to steal our joy.

That space of not being able to truly enjoy our life because we spend so much time worrying about what everyone is thinking about when in reality, we also can’t control it either.

To focus on making others happy, or to try to change what we do or don’t do based upon trying to get approval or validation from others means that we are prioritizing the feelings of others over ours. This isn’t how we love ourselves.

It’s not how we embrace our truth or let our authenticity run wild, but it is how we end up distracting ourselves from what truly matters.

For these three zodiac signs, this means that under the energy of today alongside the Sun Jupiter square we will be drawn to realize that the only thing that does truly matter is what resonates most deeply with our soul.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 15, 2021:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today should be an energetic shift for you moving forward. While of course, you will be prone to days that may challenge you, this does mark a different shift in your journey. For a big part of your journey, likely early on, you placed importance on the things that were outside of you.

Whether this was regarding clothes, jobs or even particular relationships. Perhaps even at one point looking at it as those things which you had actually defined who you were.

But over the past few years, there’s been a shift and a clearing, one that will be reaching a full point of fruition from now until the end of the year. Because of all you’ve experienced you’ve really shifted not just into your worth but also more into your own truth allowing the opinions of others to simply roll off your back.

This means that you will be feeling stronger in making your own decisions and choices. You will be feeling empowered to look at how far you’ve come and to realize that while it was all necessary, there’s also no going back to who you thought you were because this person is so much better.

Today could even feel like a natural high in which you’re feeling successful in all facets of life. Embrace this energy because it’s one you’ve definitely earned.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Dearest Scorpio, what if I tell you that you’re crossing certain thresholds you’ll never have to cross again? Most likely this will resonate deeply with you as it will feel that you are doing things differently this time.

Don’t let yourself for one second even entertain the thought that you’d wished you’d done it sooner or what you could have done if you’d only known.

Right now, the only thing that matters is that you have. Things don’t happen sooner because they aren’t meant to.

You are exactly where you are meant to be and today should feel like confirmation that everything you’ve been through lately has led you to this moment.

The thing is that there may not even be anything special about this particular moment but only the decision that there is no going back any longer.

You’ve learned more deeply about what it is you deserve from life, but more importantly, what you deserve from yourself. Because while it seems you’ve had to disentangle yourself from the voices of others the loudest voice has always been yours.

This means that you are turning a corner not only feeling clearer, more settled but that you also have decided to treat yourself in all the ways you’ve always wanted. And this is the simple act that will change everything else.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With the Moon in your sign, you should feel much clearer today and more focused on the recent thoughts you’ve been trying to sort it out. The only thing to caution yourself against is taking quick action because it suddenly will seem as if everything you couldn’t see is now clear.

This will represent a great shift in not only any forward movement but also how you feel about yourself. It can be challenging to feel good about ourselves when we can’t make sense of how we ended up where we did or even where we want to go from here.

But this is part of the belief that based on these external events is how we should feel about ourselves when in truth, everyone has parts of their lives that don’t feel good or that they can’t figure out how to change. The most important thing should always be how you feel about your own self, which is rooted in your intentions.

While we often have to discover our own truth, our intentions will always represent the truest part of who we are. Today’s energy though should shift for you providing some stark realizations that maybe you were just so confused because others were unhappy you weren’t living up to their expectations-not because you lacked anything at all.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.