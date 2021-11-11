3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 12, 2021

Today, while potentially emotionally darker than previous ones, we will rise with the Scorpio Sun and fall asleep under the Pisces Moon more mindful of our feelings and the truth that they represent.

Scorpio Season is always one about transformation and change.

But sometimes that comes at a cost; at an expense, we once thought too high to pay.

Often usually is the very parts of ourselves or our lives that we want to try to hold onto the hardest as it seems there is no separation between them and who we truly are.

But the Gods always extract a price for change.

With the Scorpio and Pisces energy ruling the day our emotions will be at the forefront of our minds. But these are the two deepest water signs, in many ways some of the deepest signs of the zodiac which means that not only are we going to be going intensely into our own but we’re also going to be asked to explore our darkness.

Our darkness is made up of all the truths that are often too inconvenient to feel, those that if we open to ultimately mean that things will change, and we’ll have to wake up to what we’ve had our eyes closed to.

The energy is heavy today alongside Mars Saturn square making us more aware of the limitations we are experiencing towards achieving what it is we want.

There is a lighter transit between Venus and the Sun today, however, with the heavy dose of water and Saturn, it’s unlikely that it may make that big of a difference.

Instead, it’s a day to embrace the heaviness and try to find the beauty of feeling so much at once.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 12, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With so much water energy it may be difficult to process your thoughts as you normally would. This is because you’re being asked to drop into your heart to feel your way out of what you’ve recently been moving through.

While you excel in many things, sorting your feelings out and being able to trust them enough to take action is something you often struggle with. But when we stop comparing logical thoughts to true feelings, we’re then able to see that often it’s more of our mind that will lie, not our hearts.

Realizations and feelings of regret or uncertainty may surface today along with a feeling of being unable to change anything in order to more closely manifest the life that you desire. This can lead to you feeling helpless, which is never a good look for you.

The thing about being in the deep waters of our emotions like we will today is that they offer a powerful potion to help us start looking closely at the little decisions that we’re making. Big life changes aren’t made up by the dramatic action that we take, but in the small things that add up to a life of truth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When we come face to face with who we are we often are in disbelief. For you the energy of today may prove to be a clearer mirror of what our recent actions have been and if they are truly in alignment with who you are. Not that you haven’t been completely honest or transparent, but even if we are just simply hiding behind the masks of who people think we are. Today look more closely at your feelings surrounding living and speaking your truth.

The part of you that resonates deeply with the life that you want to live and the things that you hope to accomplish. In life, the only thing that we have is our sense of integrity and the choice to live as closely as we can with our inner compass.

The thing too is that when we hide parts of ourselves, not only are we saying that we’re not worthy of receiving love, but we’re also saying that we don’t love those parts of ourselves. To truly love and accept who we are means that our sense of self isn’t reliant on the approval of someone else but in us knowing that in any given moment we’re simply showing up as who we truly are.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As you’ve been moving through some harsh karmic lessons recently about honesty and truth, today may serve to propel you further down into the emotional ramifications of having done or said what is at the heart of the situation you're currently in.

As an air sign sometimes, you can rationalize your choices or behavior even if deep down you know that there’s something inherently wrong with it. Today though, no such safety net exists, and you’ll be asked to truly feel all of your emotions in regard to what you’re moving through right now.

This may lead to some darker, lonelier moments in which you realize that everything you’ve done has created the situation that you’re in now. Sometimes learning that there is no one to blame but ourselves opens up the door for learning how to do better, as long as we don’t fall into the trap of justifying our low vibrational behavior.

Look today for how you could have done better and what you can do better moving forward. Certain people or situations may need to fall away in order to make that happen, try to allow it and trust that anything that is meant to grow with you, will.

