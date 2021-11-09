3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 10, 2021

The energy picks up today as we wake under the influence of the Scorpio Sun and Aquarius Moon.

While the Capricorn Moon grounded us and worked well with the energy of Venus, the Aquarius Moon more suits the mindset that many of us are going through.

It’s time for freedom and it’s time for a change.

Less than ten days away from the first eclipse on a brand-new axis and we are all set to begin a new chapter in our path.

For some we’ve been working through some of our shadow stuff, for others, it’s been navigating endings and the fear associated with it while others have been trying to more deeply embrace their truth.

Regardless of what our specific journey is towards a life that is based in more healing and less wounding, the thing that has become clear is that we are going to need to transcend what has previously held us back.

The Aquarius Moon today lights up the part of our chart that doesn’t mind going against the status quo or social norms. It’s helping us push past the conditioning and belief systems that have held us in place so that we can create our own individual path forward based on what resonates with our soul.

Adding to the energy today we have a few different transits which will be affecting us.

In combination with the Scorpio and Aquarius energy Mercury and Mars will form a conjunction, and both planets independently will square off with Saturn.

This is the ultimate test in everything happening at once and still feeling like we’re not getting where we truly want to be.

For us the lesson is in how we can hold space for what will be while also being intentional about working towards it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 10, 2021:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the past few months have unfolded it feels as if it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. One day it seems so much is behind you and you’re ready to move on while the next has you feeling as if you’re still within the thick of it.

This is the nature of the current season for you as it builds your patience and endurance for the next chapter. At times on your journey,

it’s been easier to often accept what you are given or to accept that things just are the way they are even if they feel out of alignment with you. Part of this process that you’re moving through now is to build that strength to never again accept something that doesn’t truly resonate as a definite yes.

This isn’t about taking the best of the worst but believing that you are worthy of receiving the best of the best. Today though should be one of the higher vibrational and positive days.

Take heart as well as you are almost finished with this back and forth testing on your journey and soon will feel all obstacles and brakes removed so that you can finally step into the life that you’ve been so intent on creating.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With Mercury, Mars, and the Sun all in your sign today is going to be about feeling like there is a lot of action. It may be in the form of opportunities that are coming your way or even that other people are asking you to step up in ways that you may not be fully comfortable with yet.

Remember though that just because it may feel like you have a lot of demands on you doesn’t mean that you need to break yourself in order to show up for others. Even with so much happening around you, you still have the option of moving into your own space.

Don’t be afraid to listen to what it feels like you need to do for yourself right now instead of what it may feel like others are asking of you. You can choose to join in and speak up and take action, but you can also choose to step back and see what happens if you do nothing. Remember inaction is a conscious choice of action as well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With so much water energy around you should feel more yourself than you have in a while. That doesn’t mean that everything will be easy as it’s likely that you’re going through a clearing phase of some of the shadow work that you’ve recently been diving into.

But even when we’re deep within our own work, we can and should still feel like ourselves. This is a call to remember what it is you truly need from those around you and to not give up on what it is you feel like you deserve and are worthy of.

You are long past the space of having to sacrifice your needs for another but that doesn’t mean that you won’t feel like you conquered a major hurdle when you remember just that.

Today enjoy the powerful surge of independence and of being inspired to talk things through about how to move past any obstacles so that you can truly live the life that you dream of.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.