Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For November 22 - 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for the week of November 15 to November 21, 2021, is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology.

This week we are looking at the affects of selfishness and greed and how they affect us and those around us.

We are also taking a close look at interoffice relationships and the level of concentration at which we work.

There will be a few harsh decisions made this week, as well as a few moments of uncontrolled rudeness.

For some zodiac signs, there will be a total breakdown of communication, while for others, they'll see a way to form new bonds.

Gratitude and humility are high on the list, as well as the lessons that bring those emotions to light.

All in all, there's much detail in this week's reading, and we should be open to the lessons that the cards teach. This form of divination is a gift; it is up to us to interpret its wisdom.

One Tarot Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 22 - November 28, 2021:

Aries

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

This week should be trying for you as you will get to see some real deceptive moves take place right in front of your eyes.

There's someone here, and it might be you, Aries, who is deceiving those around them.

They are greedy and selfish and it will be during this week that this person will go out of their way to show this revolting side of their true nature. Their greed will be dumbfounding.

Taurus

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

What you can expect this week is intelligence conversation, although the topic of conversation will be rough, and there will be arguments.

This is the week where you and someone else work things out. It could be business or it could be romance, but whatever it is, it cannot go on until you all come to an agreement on what is best in order to proceed.

Gemini

Tarot card: The Tower

This is no one's favorite card as it always brings with it misery and deception. You will be dealing with something heavy, Gemini, this week, and it's going to be up to you to pull yourself up out of the mire you find yourself in.

There is much to lose here and you'll feel conflicted and degraded because of a decision you have to make. You are entering a phase of total collapse — take care of yourself.

Cancer

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

This is a good time to make sure you correct your mistakes at work because this card implies an embarrassing situation that will be caused, due by something you did wrong on the job.

You should know better, and you do, but everyone makes mistakes. This week makes it your turn. Try to avoid this humiliation by paying close attention to detail.

Leo

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It's going to be a rough week in terms of finances and financial stress, I'm sorry to say, Leo. Perhaps you've been spending too much, or you went overboard with frivolity and now you're in the hole.

This isn't a permanent condition and it can be rectified. It's a good warning card for you to pace yourself when it comes to blowing all your hard-earned cash.

Virgo

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

This is a rather harsh card that symbolizes harsh behavior and cold decisions.

You are more than like the person this card represents, which implies that during this week you will be telling someone something they don't want to hear.

You may also step over the line, which could cause you grief and embarrassment. Do what you must do, but try to use discretion and kindness, if possible.

Libra

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

This week is not going to bring out your best side, that's for sure, Libra. If there's a time for love, then there's a time for hate, and hate is what's going to be consuming you this week.

You have no care whatsoever for the person or people you are about to hurt, and destroying someone's life is what you set out to do.

This does not reflect kindly on you, however, this is also not your concern. You are going to lay down the law this week — your way. No one else gets a say.

Scorpio

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The name of the game this week is wait, wait, wait. The suspense will be killing you, and that will trigger your fear and paranoia.

This could be about anything from hearing the results of a diagnosis to waiting on a package to arrive. When you don't know what's happening, your mind goes into overtime and you start to imagine negative results.

Try not to project a bad outcome. There's nothing here to suggest one is about to happen.

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

This is truly a weird card, as in its reversed state it's symbolic of great riches and the downside of having too much money.

On one hand, it's a good week for you, financially, while on the other, it comes with a warning: don't let this financial power go to your head. You may come into riches. Don't automatically rush off to spend your money without thinking it through, first.

Capricorn

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This week will reveal the humble side of your nature. You have been fortunate, in work and in love. Gratitude gives you a foundation, as you are not one to flaunt your riches.

If you are feeling down this week, you will get past it soon enough. You are in touch with the source of light and spirit within, and for now, that's what gets you through the day. All is well in your humble world, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

This card states the obvious and seems very apropos of the time of year. What's going on here is that you're getting lazy and bored with work.

Yes, you may love your job, but it's the end of the year and everything is taking a toll. You crave a vacation, some downtime, a real weekend OFF...and it's starting to show in your work.

You're not producing anything that's up to par and you might be confronted on that. Stay focused, Aquarius.

Pisces

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This is the week where you pull back and take time to yourself — to think, to ponder. You are able to relax and you take advantage of this because you will be left alone.

No one will be interrupting your peace, and you will feel gratitude for this time alone. Use this time to dig deep within your soul as this is the time of pure potential, and can affect the weeks to follow.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda