3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 6, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on November 6, 2021, and it begins Saturday during the Scorpio Sun and Sagittarius Moon.

In fact, we all can be triggered to realize that whatever it is we’ve been avoiding out of discomfort is likely what we need to face most of all.

This is always challenging because we never can see the benefit of dealing with uncomfortable situations.

Scorpio asks us to transform ourselves, our lives, and our perspectives.

But it’s also about making a deeper dive into our wounds but also our truth.

As we prepare for our first Eclipse in just a few weeks we are being asked to look more closely at those feelings that we have had but have been dismissed because we weren’t able to figure out what to do with them.

Right now, we are in the deep space of what was and what will be.

It’s not our job to make sense of what comes up right now, it’s only our job to make room to receive it.

As we move through the timeline today, we will be invited to not just pause but to take a look into our emotional mirror so that we don’t miss what it is we are meant to see.

A gift that we’re being given today is a sextile between Mercury and Venus which will allow us to feel more comfortable with whatever it is we’ve been moving through recently.

This transit usually inspires just fun alongside a very laidback energy, but for some of us, we will be instead prompted to feel more comfortable with taking a pause to simply let everything finally catch up to us.

Eventually, whatever it is we’re trying not to face; we will meet on our path anyway.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 6, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While the Moon is in Sagittarius you may be feeling like there are more demands placed on you. These demands may be translated as a block that you perceive is between you and the future that you hope to move into.

This is coupled together with the recent energy of being challenged by realizing that sometimes you, yourself are the issues that could feel like a weight that you have to carry. But the thing is that the more you resist all of this truth the heavier that it will all feel.

As hard as it would be for you to go into the space of taking greater responsibility for what it is you feel and what your role has been in recent events, it’s the only way that you can actually move beyond it.

Doing what you’ve been doing in the past isn’t working. Trying to pretend that you’re the same person or that you can keep approaching your life and relationships, in the same way, is futile and why you always end up right back here. This isn’t about worth, but instead, you get to the space of seeing the truth that has been written on the wall for some time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With so much water energy around right now, you can feel more emotionally challenged. Venus in Capricorn should provide some grounding for you, but it may not be enough to keep you from being overly sensitive and emotional right now.

Part of this is you recognizing that you’re moving through some challenging energy, but the other space is you being in the space where you are acknowledging that you’ve also been trying to not feel the truth of a particular situation recently.

This may come up for you in terms of a particular relationship in your life, likely romantic. While the stability of many relationships has been called into question recently, it also provides the chance to help them become better.

We can’t actually work on different parts of ourselves or our lives until we first admit that there is reason to improve. This is part of your energy today as you are being asked to admit that things aren’t necessarily what you need them to be, whether it’s a career, life, or even love-related.

Make the choice now to face the truth of how people are showing up in your life and also what energy you’re bringing to it as well so that later there’s not an uncomfortable surprise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Right now, you are on the cusp of one of the greatest stories that you’ve ever written. At the center of it is you being in the space where you are finally embracing courage.

To embrace courage means that we choose to take action despite fear or trepidation. For you, this has been a major theme recently in your life as you have chosen not to let anything hold you back from taking advantage of the opportunities that have come your way.

This has been in the form of healing, career, love, and even progressing along your life path. But now you need to make sure to look closely to see all that has led you to this moment. You may have learned the lesson but are you truly seeing what had created the need for you to learn those lessons?

This is something to consider as you move through the energy around this time because right now is an opportunity to gain more knowledge about why you’ve had to move through all you have so that from this point on you will be able to truly live a brand-new story.

