Your horoscope for the week of November 2 - 7, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Scorpio and Venus entering Capricorn.

Welcome to the first week of November, my favorite month! This week brings us All Saint's Day on the 1st, and the two-day celebration of Diå de Los Muertos, on the 1st and 2nd.

We are finished with Halloween's antics, yet we're still wearing our skull paint - because honor and celebration are where you find it - and some of us find it during the Day of the Dead.

Astrologically, we start out with the Moon in Libra.

Our Sun is in Scorpio and Mercury Square Pluto. We will see the Moon Trine Jupiter as it transits into Scorpio, and by the end of the week, Mercury will Sextile Venus, and La Luna will have transited all the way to Capricorn.

The year is wrapping up for us...and we feel it. But it's that good feeling, that certainty that we've gotten over the hump and that we're now on some new path — there's promise in the air, and hope in our every move. We can do this!

Horoscope For The Week Of November 1 - 7, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week is going to be smooth sailing for you, as there are no transits to upset your flow. You should see a few projects come to completion by mid-week, and your home life will feel like a dream come true. This is mostly due to a lack of aggression on your part.

Perhaps you just decided to take the week off when it comes to being a fierce warrior because that does take a lot of energy. You'd rather ease on into Winter and all that comes with it, than fight it. Think of this week as one for contemplation and relaxation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

After spending a hardcore weekend engrossed in scary movies, you're sort of glad to have gotten the whole Halloween thing out of your system. Right at the top of the week, the calm effects of Libra Moon will instantly put you in a good mood.

You don't feel the pressure to be something you're not, and you're more than ready to be all you are. Opportunities will open for you on the 4th, so take this time to figure out what your priorities are so that you can make the right choice when offered a new situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't decide if you should begin a new career path or not but you're veering towards the idea of journeying out in a new direction. This week may have you shuffling back and forth, between confidence and self-doubt.

Libra Moon is trying to help you keep balance, but the scales keep tipping, due to Scorpio's volatile nature. You've been in this state before, and you know you always rise to the top. November has more in store for you, and success is your birthright - stick with it, Gemini. You'll be OK.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling the pangs of love during this week, Cancer, as Moon Trine Jupiter has you finally seeing one of your admirers as someone worthy of your attention. There's much about this week that is positive, but the transits are you nudged over to the romantic side, and honestly — you're ready for it.

As you approach Moon in Capricorn, by week's end, you'll see this coupling as something with potential — don't overthink it, Cancer. This might end up being quite a fun Winter for you!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're a funny one, Leo — you'll spend most of the week complaining of upcoming holidays and all the family dealings you'll have to endure, and yet — that's all you really want. Family is big with you, and on this first week of November, you're going to be reminiscing heavily.

The good old days will be at the forefront of your mind, and your love of nostalgia may spur you on to creativity. Dig out those old photos and have a blast going over all the fun days knowing so many more fun days are yet to come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week may be a little nerve-wracking for you, as health issues need to be tended to. Your mind always races when you get a chance to overthink a situation, so take a step back and know that the universe supports your thinking — which means, think positive, Virgo.

Don't jump to conclusions don't assist the negative thinking by making it manifest. Mercury Square Pluto is going to mess with your mind this week - let it pass through, and then — let it go. You're going to be alright — I mean it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As long as you keep to yourself and do your thing your way, you should be in excellent shape this week, Libra. You like to pull away from the maddening crowd, and this week proves to be the kind that gives you that space.

With a Libra Moon Trine Jupiter, you'll probably feel like a million bucks. Your head is clear and your creative drive is all pumped up. Whether it's starting or completing a creative project — you will be completely engaged with it, and happy to be doing whatever it is you do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Every now and again, you get to feel like a true superstar, and this week is one of those times. You'll be in the spotlight this week, Scorpio — and that is more than likely work-related.

You could potentially be up for a large promotion; something you've recently said to someone in the position of authority really inspired them, and they want to pay you back for this idea. Anticipate being thanked profusely for your efforts, and don't let it go to your head. Let it go straight to your bank account.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your energy is going to be relaxed and contemplative during this week, as the Moon will be in Sagittarius, Sextile Saturn on the 6th. This waxing state is going to manifest throughout the week as planning and designing.

Wacky ideas will pop into your head, and before you know it — you'll need to get out that pad and paper, or that text edit app because you are going to need to express yourself artistically. Your mood will be focused and creative, like a true Sagittarius on their way to glory.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Home life will be your major concern this week, Capricorn. You, of all zodiac signs, really feel the end of the year's wind down, and you like it. You love the idea of completion, of things coming to an end. You've spent an entire year working on beginnings and middles, and this week brings you a vision of an ending — a completion.

Full circle concepts bring you joy, and you will take this joy back home with you, where you will share the wealth with your family.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

For you, Aquarius, the year is far from over, and you'll be obsessed all week long with the things you still need to go.

It's all about organization, as Moon Sextile Saturn inspires you to do all kinds of superhuman acts — like move furniture on your own, or take on a major home project that will surely consume your every moment until it's completed. Scorpio Sun helps to drive you, and that pull of Mercury Sextile Venus makes it all feel exhilarating and fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your best day this week is going to be on the 5th, when Moon Trine Neptune, in Sagittarius. This will have you dreaming big and planning bigger. You will spend a good deal of time in your head, thinking of all the things you want to do and create.

Your attitude this week will be warm, kind, and understanding, but your heart is in art, and it will be in the arts that you'll find your greatest release, and your most content pleasure.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

