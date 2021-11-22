3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week November 22 - 28, 2021

We have just entered...The Thanksgiving Zone. Step over the threshold and experience the world of mixed feelings and conflicted sentiments for some zodiac signs.

This week is going to be rough for three zodiac signs starting November 22, 2021.

This is a very tricky season for Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, as there's always this implication that everyone takes easily to the holiday spirit, when in fact, many folks either resent it or it makes them depressed.

The adverse reaction to a week such as this one will be exacerbated by two lunar transits in particular.

Moon Opposite Saturn and Moon Square Mars. While the general feel of the week may seem very homey and warm, there are a few zodiac signs that will feel less homey and more hostile.

One can't just breeze through the energy that Saturn and Mars bring, and when we are 'forced' to get together with family, this could potentially be a recipe for disaster.

Due to our place in history, at this point in time, there is much to remember, in terms of loss.

Some zodiac signs may feel less than grateful for the year that's just gone past, and while Moon Square Uranus may have us smiling here or there during our reminiscences, for some zodiac signs, they might feel pressured into feeling the holiday spirit, which may also cause resentment.

This is a rough week for some, and we hold these people in our hearts, knowing that healing energy is badly needed.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week November 22 - 28, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Feelings of resentment and anger may accompany any efforts you make this week, as you try your hardest to seem amicable and kind. You love the idea of a family gathering, and Thanksgiving is a wonderful idea in your mind, yet previous years have taught you otherwise, and so you may spend the entire week on edge, waiting for the war zone that is your family, when brought together.

Oh how you wish for a loving environment, but you are swayed by Moon Square Mars, and in a way, you self-sabotage.

You feel the gratitude of the season, and yet you can't stop predicting what this person will say, or how the trouble will start. It's one of those things that you just can't get out of your head, and because of this nonstop negative thinking, you may just be the first one to 'draw blood' so to speak.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Everything about the cosmic sky this week spells aggravation for you, Scorpio, and you're not happy that it's no longer Scorpio season. Sagittarius season is upon us, and that makes you feel like challenging people's opinions.

Keeping in mind that of all the signs of the Zodiac, Sagittarius is the only sign that carries a weapon, and this may increase your need to verbally assault someone, which will more than likely occur at the dinner table, during Thanksgiving.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

With Moon Square Mars, you'll feel justified and powerful, though your energy will be wreaking of negativity. You may be resented this week for not 'going with the flow', but the flow is something you consider to be false. You may feel agitated and thus you will feel the need to agitate someone else, in return. Gratitude is nonexistent for you this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What bugs you this week Sagittarius is the ordinariness of it all. This is the season where everyone is supposed to act a certain way and you tend to resent lemming behavior. It's not that you are without gratitude; no way - you're as grateful as they come, but you really don't like to have to live up to anybody's expectations.

Moon in Cancer is a very appealing transit for you, as it allows you to keep your autonomy, but that's not going to stop the world from going 'round; you're expected to show up, do the din din thing and act like it's not the same day as every other day.

You'd be happier left alone with your audiobooks, or spending time with one good friend. The whole 'family get together' feels fake to you, and you begrudge the time you know you'll have to spend 'faking it.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda