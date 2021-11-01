3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Ends During Moon Trine Saturn Starting November 2, 2021

The nature of life is impermanence, and on this, we can depend. Nothing lasts forever, not even love. We are here to love, to find it, to live in it, and to keep it going as long as we can.

In our minds, we don't foresee an ending — why would we? Love is eternal, it's what holds us together...until of course, it doesn't.

And this is also reality. Even the best relationships have the potential to fall apart, and it's especially tricky during Moon Trine Saturn.

Why this transit, why now? When we have Moon Trine Saturn, we speak unkind words and treat people disrespectfully.

It's just what Saturn does, and when Trine with the Moon, our dark and nasty side seems to become amplified...even enraged.

And being that we are in Scorpio season right now, we are all the more ready to lash out at the people in our lives. What makes this dangerous is that if we questioned our relationships at all, this transit brings out a certain kind of hopelessness.

We may not be able to see our way to the light — and in love and relationship, this transit may be the true 'beginning of the end.'

What we have to keep in mind is that all things do come to an end and that endings are not necessarily horrific events; sometimes they are needed.

For a few zodiac signs here, relationships will end, during Moon Trine Saturn. Today's trauma may turn into tomorrow's new beginning.

Zodiac Signs Who Choose Whose Relationship Ends During Moon Trine Saturn Starting November 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've laid the groundwork for this, Aries, and you knew it was coming. 'This', of course, means the end of your relationship. You are about to get up the nerve to dissolve what was once whole and functioning. Moon Trine Saturn moves your hand, so to speak, and you are now ready to make the announcement — you are going to leave your partner, and possibly for someone else.

Saturn brings out the worst traits in you, and let's just say that you waited this long to say good-bye because you wanted to make sure you're covered, meaning that you have someone else to run to, as you skedaddle out the door, leaving your mate in the dust. You justify this by telling yourself that you deserve happiness, too, and that your partner will be better off without you. Big ol' Saturn — such a cold, cold place.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is something about the end of the year that makes you want to close shop on so many of the things in your life, and unfortunately, your love relationship is one of them. What works here is that your partner is of the same mindset, and what you might both be working on right now is trying to do this amicably, and with grace.

Moon Trine Saturn is fairly graceless and clumsy, so expect a few snags along the way. You no longer want to fight. Fights and over-the-top arguments are what brought you both to this place today, but with this transit beaming on down, it's simply time to end things. You are fortunate in the fact that this is a decision made mutually, and even though separations can be traumatizing, you both know that in the long run, this is for the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a pretty tough customer when it comes to love. You demand devotion and loyalty, and if you even suspect that you are being even the slightest bit disrespected, you're ready to throw in the towel. You just can't trust easily, and with a harsh mind-stomping transit such as Moon Trine Saturn, you will come to the conclusion that your mate is either cheating on you, or lying about something.

You are in the way of your own love life and its success, but you won't admit to this, because you don't want to take responsibility. And so, your lack of trust, your inability to TRY, along with your impulsive desire to shut the iron gate on whomever you think is about to hurt you is going to kick in.

They are not ending it; you are. And you are ending your relationship because you are stubborn and irrational. You are about to make an unfair move that will hurt, but Scorpio gotta do what Scorpio do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda