Your daily horoscope for November 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday during the Moon in Libra.

We are in for a lot of changes and some of these are way past due.

Although some zodiac signs may be shocked to see things start to head in a new direction, there's have been plenty of signals to show things have been ready for a revamp since the start of Scorpio season.

There will be the breaking of soul ties, old patterns, and disruptive tendencies through this week, and much of the energy's tension begins on Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio with this solar season lasting until November 21, 2021.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra bringing attention to our relationships, life balance, and our intuitive nature.

There's a little bit of tension to the day as secrets continue to reveal themselves with Mercury, the communication planet in a harsh aspect with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

If your birthday is on November 2:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Pop singer Nelly, American actress Stephanie Powers, and comedian/actor avid Lawrence Schwimmer are famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs

If you are a Scorpio, the zodiac signs most compatible with you include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and other Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for November 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friends add an element of help and support today that you need more than ever.

Tuesday's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of friendships, so where there are problems where you feel overwhelmed and upset, don't go it alone.

Reach out to someone who you know has a tendency to listen well and keep in touch with the people who you can call at 2 a. m. because they are that kind of person in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of career and public reputation.

Address drama that has come up recently in the workplace, but do so with frank understanding and a gentle manner.

Some miscommunication may have created tension between you and others. Instead of assuming other people have an ulterior motive, be a conflict resolution person that tries to build a bridge that brings everyone back into sync again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs.

For a little while, you did not necessarily know what it is you wanted to do with your life, but things have started to change.

Now you can put a plan in place to make important decisions. Use your time wisely. Review finances and the logistics of any educational pursuits you may want to make in the near future for yourself and/or any family members.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of shared resources.

Not everyone is easily on the same page, but you can turn the situation around. Take initiative.

Perhaps put all your family's expenses on a spreadsheet and review incoming and outgoing revenue streams.

If possible, get someone with expertise on board to help you figure everything out and make improvements for next year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of commitment.

You know what you want, and there’s no reason to compromise your desires.

This is a good time to really review what you're investing your emotional energy on. If there is no future on time-sucking activities, consider cutting ties quickly, especially in love. Don’t play games with your own heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of health.

Always go to do the best you can with what you have, but every once in a while an expert opinion works as well. Look into fitness programs, health coaches, and perhaps sign yourself back up with the local gym.

If the budget allows, if you have not already, create a home gym that you can use at home to streamline your fitness goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of creativity.

Not all imaginative activities need to be chaotic or disrupted in your life.

You can plan your next hobbies ahead of time especially if you’re feeling in the mood for play at the end of the workday.

Perhaps pick up a simple boxed craft that you want to complete and gift to a friend or plan out your baking for the holidays



Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of home and family.

Even though it’s been a while since you’ve talked to certain individuals in your family, now is the time to build a bridge and reconnect.

It’s as healing as possible, be the first one to initiate an outreach or positive interaction with each other either through email or text.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of communication.

Do you have an important speech or something that you need to do this week, structure out your thoughts and ideas?

Create your outline and get your ideas together so that you are top-notch when sharing with others

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of money.

It’s good to have a little bit of money saved in your account. Look at your spending habits and see where maybe you can cut back a little bit in order to improve your financial reserve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of identity.

It’s time to take away things you don’t need in your life so that you can have the look and appearance you'd like to show.

It’s a good time for you to go through your closet and clear out any clutter or old clothing items that you no longer want and replace them with more fashionable pieces.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's Moon Trine Saturn brings stability and structure to your sector of hidden enemies.

Even though you may have tried to be nice for quite some time it’s important to separate yourself from individuals who you know aren’t best for you.

Go through your social media and unfriend individuals that shouldn’t be connected with you anymore. Have a clean slate for the new year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.