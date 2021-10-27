One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, October 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo which brings attention to The Sun tarot card.

The Sun card is an optimistic tarot in both upright and reverse. It signals good things to come including what others will have the chance to witness in your life.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 7, the spiritual seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American comedian Jerry Garcia and American actors Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Life is meant to be beautiful, and the more you work on it, the greater it will get.

See things as a process. There's always room for improvement and you don't have to be perfect, Aries.

Do a little more each day to make things better and better. It's good to be self-critical - to a degree.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

It's been a long week, so of course, you're struggling to slide into the weekend and call it a wrap.

You may need to find a nugget of strength, one little thing that you can look forward to. Having a fun goal will be a great help!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

No one wants to get hurt another time. You have been keeping your heart protected for the right person to come, and now you're so close.

You sense that love is just around the corner; it's tough to put your heart back on your sleeve or to expose your soul to another human being. But, you know that this is something you need to do to find what you're looking for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

It's all about the money right now. You have to put your nose to the grindstone to be the best of the best.

It can feel like an impossible task to put in more effort and energy than you did yesterday, but like a hero who comes back to conquer another round, you've got what it takes to do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You did the work. You put in the time, and it feels safe to stick to what you know. The thing is Leo, you were never made to be in the shadow of others.

You were destined to be in the front of the line. Overcome your fear, and move forward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

The mind fills itself with doubts, and the purpose is to keep you safe.

The true test of character is moving ahead of your inner questioning and doing what you've determined you have to do because it is right. You're going to make it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's good to quit. You can't be all things to all people, and when you know that you're not in the right place, you have to go.

You might even be relieved to know that you're letting the right person have the spot you give up. Then you are giving the blessing to find your place in the world, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

When you have been through so much financially, you know that the light is at the end of the tunnel - but where and WHEN? Get ready, Scorpio.

Situations are getting ready to change and before you know it, things are going to improve for you. A new job. The right opening will appear and you'll be walking through it in no time at all.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Your feelings are there for a reason - to listen to them.

You have to listen to your heart, even when it seems to defy logic or reason. You know that if you don't what will happen, Sag.

You'll be full of regret, and that is not what you need in your life. You want joy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

It's time to make a decision. When something is nagging at you, over and over again. You have to pay attention.

There's a reason why you're losing sleep at night, and it's to awaken your spirit to what needs to change. What will you decide to do?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

What are you looking for in life? Your dreams are there for you to nurture and grow them.

You might not think you have the time or energy to focus on these things. But, if you don't do it at all, will that be OK with you in the end?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Now that things have settled down for you, it's time to celebrate and enjoy the peaceful quiet. It's such a good feeling, isn't?

The sound of hope is there waiting for you to listen and enjoy for yourself. Nothing can stop your shine now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.