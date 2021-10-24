3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 25, 2021

For three zodiac signs who are having a rough day on October 25, 2021, it may feel hard to climb out from the emotional rock that the Scorpio Sun and Cancer Moon bring today to those that have been trying to avoid dealing with inconvenient feelings.

While we begin the day with a Gemini Moon, we will transition into Cancer later in the day which will have us feeling overwhelmed.

Not just by the inconvenient feelings that we still can’t make sense of but also by the lack of action in the last few days.

As much as Scorpio Season invites us to go deep into our emotional world, recently the Gemini Moon has been asking us to take some sort of action based on what it is we’ve been feeling.

Sometimes though being pushed to take that step of leap depending on your journey can feel overwhelming and so instead of doing something, we do nothing.

At the moment this can feel like a relief, but once the anxiety passes and the urgency to escape the pressure to act, we often feel regret.

It’s not so much just regretting not doing something when we had the chance to, but in realizing that in not doing it, we weren’t honoring our own voice but instead listening to the voices of others.

This means that we let the thoughts and opinions of others overshadow ourselves and what it is that we feel compelled to do for our own life path.

So, while not taking action can feel like a relief, sometimes it means that we ran away.

Today is a day to tune into your inner voice, to turn off the opinions or beliefs of others, and to make a promise to yourself to never again put someone else above your own heart.

Because while opinions may change, your inner truth won’t.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 25, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s not uncommon for you to go through emotional challenges during this time as you are asked to sit with feelings that are just uncomfortable but that are plain inconvenient.

The thing is though that they are only labeled that way by you because it means that something in your life is going to have to change because of it.

Today you may be asked to view your feelings about change and why they make you so uncomfortable, even why you tend to fear them.

The thing that you often have to remind yourself is that life will never go according to plan but that when it doesn’t it often brings amazing moments we could never have conceived of.

It’s when things don’t work out that they often are working out for us. Lean into the truths that you’ve been trying to ignore and the feelings that seem too big to know what to do with.

Life hasn’t quite gone the way that you thought it would, but today take time to find gratitude for all the good that has occurred because it didn’t. Try to change your programming so that one day soon, you can change your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s your Season which means that as much as it’s a time to celebrate, it’s also a time to reflect, review and really go as deep as you need to so that as you start your new year, you will be doing so as a new you.

You have no problem going deep into your darkness, sometimes even playing with it at times, but to actually root around and find those truths there isn’t always something you want to do with yourself.

Even if you have no problem doing it to others, when it comes to yourself and actually seeing that maybe it’s you that has created the issues in your life and not other people, you tend to shut down.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Or at least escape what makes you feel uncomfortable so that you don’t have to deal with it or so you can peg it on someone else.

But today it will likely all catch up to you and doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a horrible day, but it is one that will have you taking accountability for yourself and the person that you want to be.

At a certain point, we have to ask ourselves why we are ignoring just how bad something makes us feel when it’s always a choice to feel good, it’s just a matter of making better choices.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your words may catch up to you today as you realize that even if you didn’t think of it as lying, it doesn’t mean that it didn’t come across that way to other people.

Sometimes when you are very energetically active you can spin your ideas, thoughts and even promises to those around you, making them sound so sweet that others readily absorb them as truth.

But sometimes you say something in a moment only to not take it into the next. When this happens and you’re faced with seeing that others may feel betrayed by what you said or even by what you didn’t say, look for where you can take accountability.

Not just in this case but in how you speak and show up for those around you. Also be wary of having made a situation out to be something that it’s clearly not. This often happens again because of that mental intensity that we can take a small thing and make it into a situation or even relationship that is very different than reality. Remember that the words we speak become the life that we live.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.