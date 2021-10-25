3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month Starting November 2021

November is one of those months where no matter what we do, or what transits are in the sky, we still can't shake the feeling that the darkness is going to overtake us, eventually swallowing us up whole.

For three zodiac signs who will have a rough month starting November 2021, this is a depressing season, no matter what climate you live in.

November represents the end of the year, the winding down, death, endings, and deep, dark silences.

What intensifies our darker thoughts is the Sun in Scorpio, which makes everything seem worse than it is.

The Dark New Moon hangs over us on the 4th, tempting us to indulge in negative thinking, while the Full Moon in Taurus may bring out our neurotic side.

These are dangerous times for the people who wallow in self-doubt; for those who see the glass as half empty already, the glass may very well be perceived as broken.

We do have Venus in Sagittarius, which could be helpful to anyone who has recently experienced a broken heart, however all the other aspects will make it difficult to see what's good. November is where we experience the Darkening of the Light - one of the hexagrams in the I Ching.

This is the season for retreat and introspection. Don't let it get the better of you - we will all make it out just fine. For three signs of the Zodiac - take care, it will be alright. Those signs are...

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month Starting November 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If ever there was a time of the year, or a sign of the Zodiac that was cut out for introspection, this is it, right now.

This is where you go over everything that went wrong this year, Aries. And no, it doesn't feel good, however, come on - it wasn't such a bad year, was it?

The Full Moon, which also happens to be a Lunar Eclipse, is going to make you feel like a failure, because you're going to judge yourself so harshly that it will almost be laughable.

For someone who thinks as much of yourself as you usually do, Aries, you're going to be really hard on yourself by mid-month.

You know you have a tendency to polarize your feelings, and this month is going to have you breaking your own Richter scale. All you can see is how you've made mistakes, or how you didn't live up to this expectation or that promise.

Go light on yourself, Aries - remember who you are. You are the God of War, don't let yourself believe you are anything less than all powerful and...optimistic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You, like your Fire sign friend, Aries, are also in line for the disappointment of not getting what you wanted this year.

You may experience some nasty behavior, thanks to Scorpio Sun and its affect on certain people in your life, and that is truly depressing to you.

Your own behavior is not in question; you really are doing your best and you know it - this is not a false notion.

But you are not responsible for the behavior of others and because of your magnanimous SHINE, you will be the target of enmity, for others.

Jealousy gets 'em every time, and if you don't drop down to their level, they don't want you around.

This month is going to be about maintaining your grace and not letting people drag you into their own personal Hell.

When it no longer becomes fun, you lose interest, and you will experience many situations in November that are so far from fun that you'll be begging for December to roll around.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As the year comes to an end, you, too, will be there celebrating your losses and failures. You are such a perfectionist, and with your goal-oriented personality, anything that doesn't get marked as 'complete' is seen to you as a failure.

Incompletion is the core of what Capricorn's despise, and whether this occurs do to someone else's fault or your own, it doesn't matter. In work, you want perfection.

Mercury in Libra, on November 5th, may have you lying to someone about something you'd rather not face - and the idea of lying is such a burden to you that all you'll cause yourself is grief.

Not to mention, that end-of-year blues is very real to you; you will be filled with memories of those you've lost, and all the good times you've shared with those people.

It's a sad season for you, Capricorn, but as it goes with you, you'll rise up and shine like a pro in no time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda