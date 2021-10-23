3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 24, 2021

Our minds are in overdrive today, especially for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 24, 2021, and as we move through the energy of the Scorpio Sun and Gemini Moon, prompting us to let overthinking be what gets between us and what it is we want.

As we are settling more into Scorpio Season, we are becoming more aware of many of the feelings that we just didn’t have to face while the Sun was in Libra.

We are being asked to see the truth more blatantly than before, to look at our feelings, our deepest desires but also all the reasons why in this moment we’re not living the life of our dreams.

This can be a big piece for us to reflect and look at because it means that we have to see the blocks that either we or others have created and that we have accepted for far too long.

While this can often be challenging on its own, the Gemini Moon is still prompting us to figure it all out and to plan a course of action forward.

It’s this space of feeling and seeing everything but also being pushed towards doing something about it.

Unfortunately for some signs this will lead to overthinking, so much so that we run the risk of becoming lost in our thoughts.

The only way out though is through.

Through our fears, through the blocks and through the beliefs that never served our highest self.

If you are feeling pressure to reflect on everything or to come up with a plan in this moment and take action, look for whether that is coming from external sources or from yourself.

When we experience external pressure from others it’s something that we can set down and separate ourselves from, but if it’s coming from within, it’s meant to serve as a wakeup call.

Because it’s our inner self knowing that we can’t keep going on like we have and that while we can think things through repeatedly, eventually we have to come up with an answer or we can’t move forward.

Today is the day to open and seek the answers that you’ve previously been too blocked to receive.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 24, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a fire sign, right now you’re feeling a bit of pressure from having to feel everything before you decide to do something. But for you it’s also about going deeper into your thoughts than you’ve previously allowed yourself to do. You’re beginning to see things on a bigger spectrum.

It’s not just about you, but about others; it’s not just about appearance, but what truly resonates with your soul. Yet in order to traverse this new space, you also have to be willing to walk through your own darkness.

What are the pieces that you’ve previously tried to cover up or not embrace? Where have you been reluctant to take accountability for your own actions? These are truths that you will have to discover the answers to so that they can lead you towards the path of truth.

Right now, there is a decision to be made, likely that has to do with starting something or even second chances, there is no reason that things can’t work out this time, but in order for it to be different, you actually have to be different going into it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As your ruling planet Venus moves through the fire sign of Sagittarius you are being asked to approach life and love from a completely different perspective.

This means that you are seeing that just because something has always been that way doesn’t mean that it can remain that way much longer.

But you’re also discovering that stability doesn’t always mean the same thing to different people. That we can think we’ve built something rock solid, but to someone else it was always only temporarily able to be dismantled or walked away from at a moment's notice.

You’re being asked to discover your deeper truths and desires during this time, unafraid of what changes they’ll bring within your life. The key here is to remember that everything that’s happening is for your highest good and the highest good of all those involved.

As scary as change can be, especially on the scale it may be happening for you, resisting it and trying to pretend it’s not happening can be even worse.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re being asked to slow down today and really think, but not overthink, about what has come up for you recently. This means looking at how you’re feeling, what truths about your needs or the life that you envision have come to the surface but also what you are prepared to do about it.

As much as you tend to not have a problem moving forward with your life plans, you don’t tend to think about what you have to sacrifice in order to make it happen until you have something you don’t want to give up.

This can be a person, a way of life, or even just a hope that you have for what your future will look like. You need something to believe in. To find inspiration, to make even the most routine day worth living.

Don’t underestimate the superpower this represents in your life. You may be able to move through most days pretending everything is fine, but on days like this, you won’t be able to escape what is missing any longer.

Allow yourself to see that both can be true, but also be clear about yourself about what you need in order for you to be your best self because it might be different than you thought it would be.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.