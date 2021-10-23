3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Single During The Moon In Gemini Starting October 23 - 25, 2021

With the Moon in Gemini, we're all going to be experiencing feelings of both confusion and clarity, and how typically 'Gemini' is that?

With the Moon transiting Gemini, we can also expect that we will be overthinking all of our confused and clear thoughts to the point of numbness.

The general mood that comes with this particular kind of numbness is one where we feel we need to be alone.

This could manifest as sitting in a room, sucking our thumb, while rocking back and forth, drooling - or it could be a touch less serious, but important nonetheless; we may simply want to be single. Yes, single.

Unattached, without a mate, on our own. Gemini's tend to like this state - and the Moon only emphasizes this condition.

Three signs will be picking up on this isolation-desire more than other signs. Note - this isn't necessarily a negative state, and it is transitory.

The need to be single may be spontaneous, or it may be escapist...whatever this transit encourages, it will be 'thought-filled', that's for sure.

Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Single During The Moon In Gemini Starting October 23 - 25, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This transit - Moon in Gemini is going to stir up your imagination, and that may not go as you'd like it to. There's something about your present relationship that bugs you. You feel like you signed on for life and now you're starting to get antsy; did you make the wrong move?

Did you get yourself into something you can't easily get out of?

Because of the transit, your mind will be reeling around the idea that maybe you got yourself in too deep, and that it might be best if you remove yourself from the situation.

What might work for you is to take some time to be by yourself, rather than end something that is only temporarily bugging you. You just need some time away from your mate - don't end anything, because you'll not only regret it - there is no real reason why you should end something as good as what you presently have. Stay with it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have never spent a day of your life not wanting to bolt for the door when it comes to relationships.

And when the Moon transits through your constellation, you feel it in your bones: I gotta get outta here! The thing is, you don't really like people, and even though you recognize that it's nice to be in a relationship, your natural stance is one of single-hood.

This will feel like the only option for you, come October 23, 2021.

You may want to simply sit this one out, so to speak, meaning - go take a drive or hike a trail, clear your head out. You don't need to put any pressure on yourself.

If you are with someone now - let this mood play out until you can deal with it again. And if you're already single - no worries there. There is nothing in this world that is pushing you into a relationship with anyone. You are the boss of you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Confusion leads to clarity for you, Pisces, during Moon in Gemini. You may spend much of this day ruminating over whether you should be in a committed relationship or not. You'll weight the pros and cons, and there's a good chance - for a short while, at least - you'll see only cons.

You'll sit on that side of the fence for a few hours, and then you'll let it the option of "Maybe it's not all that bad."

This will flip you back on the positive side. You romanticize being a loner - it's more of an image thing than it is a condition you want to live in.

That's the big revelation; you idolize the state of being single, but in reality - you want nothing to do with it. Interesting food for thought, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda