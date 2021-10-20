3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon In Taurus October 21 - 23, 2021

There are several ways that the Moon in Taurus can help to improve one's love life, and for three zodiac signs whose relationships improve starting October 21, 2021, Luna exalted is beneficial.

The first is that this astrological transit can help us recognize what's been blocking us, so that we can remove it from our lives and become a better version of ourselves.

The next way it can help is by standing up for ourselves.

Taurus is a bull, and it will not budge if it senses either danger or a need to pay attention. In love, we are sometimes slow to pick up on the signs of trouble in a relationship - this transit gives us the ability to pay attention, and therefore spend time coming up with solutions.

Moon in Taurus brings us introspection. The famous 'laziness' of Taurus, along with the nonchalance of Taurus's Sun personality, when reflected back to us by the Moon, we are able to see how we need to change - perhaps laziness and a nonchalant attitude doesn't work well in a relationship.

Between October 21 - 23, we will spend some time in that introspective state, and it will give us great insight.

When we are able to work on ourselves, our relationships naturally improve. And so they shall for three signs of the Zodiac, in particular.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon In Taurus Starting October 21 - 23, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One of the lesser mentioned things about your sign, Taurus, is that not only are you 'stubborn and lazy' but you're also the first in line when it comes to self-help.

You WANT your life to run smoothly, and you are willing to put in the effort to change things - if change is needed. If you are in a relationship right now, there's a good chance it's doing well.

The security of this gives you the freedom to improve yourself; you don't have to worry about your partner wondering what's up - they already know and trust in you, and if you decide to take a yoga course, or study the Vedas - they know it's not only going to work for you, but for them, too.

With the Moon in your sign, you'll feel like working on the bettering of your life - and that will help to improve your love life in general.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your love life will improve during this transit because you, Virgo, will be feeling less inclined to argue or judge during this time.

Because you will feel a bit more satisfied with your self, you'll have less reasons to get on your partner's case, which will make their life a lot easier.

If you are single, you may end up attracting someone special during Moon in Taurus, simply because you're not looking all that hard, and that 'lack of desperation' makes you seem appealing and confident.

The basis of all your improvements, in love and otherwise, is the way Taurus handles your moodiness; it soothes it. And when you're feeling calm, as you will be, everything around you falls into place. Even love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When Moon in Taurus energy hits Sagittarius, the affect is - stability. You will notice during this transit that you're not jumping to conclusions, nor are you acting impulsively.

There's a method to your madness this week, Sagittarius, and it's infectious; those around you will catch hold of your vibe and want to be with you.

Your love relationship may take on a seasoned vibe to it, meaning, you and your partner will experience a new level of love, and it will feel strong and secure.

You are always on the lookout for some new 'thing' to make your love affair seem more special, but it's never about quick fixes - Taurus brings in the element of longevity.

Expect warm hugs, cuddles, and all the little things that make a love affair worthwhile.

