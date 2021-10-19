3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish Lovers During The Moon Opposite Mars Starting October 20, 2021

When the planet of conflict - Mars - makes an Opposition with a planet, we become prone to fights and arguments.

When Mars is in Opposition to the Moon, then the conflict we feel starts out in our head, where we build both our offense and our defense.

While Mars can be a fiery source of problematic behavior, it can also be impersonal - 'war for war's sake'. Because we have the Moon - our Moon - involved, it all becomes personal and emotional.

This transit will stir up the emotions of those who tend to be impulsive and erratic - many of us will want to grab what is ours and run, while others may even want more than their share.

It's a selfish time, and we will be seeing some fairly selfish moves taking place - in love, starting October 20, 2021.

What we might also see is some self-deception; with this transit comes a pushy need to take more than one needs, but the deception lies in how we talk ourselves into thinking we need more.

We can become desperate, even mean. In love, we may even become more demanding, perhaps to the point where we cross the line and demand too much.

Which 3 signs become selfish lovers during the Moon Opposite Mars?

Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish Lovers During The Moon Opposite Mars Starting October 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries people are always heated and emotional; but you are also cruel and precise if you think you need to be, and this transit is going to bump up that privilege even more so.

What you need more of is discretion, with less emphasis on the victory of getting what you want, the way you want it.

You are now setting the bar so high for your lover that both of you know in advance that they can't jump that high.

You have decided that it's your way or the highway, and if they don't go by your law, then why are they bothering to waste your time?

You want to love this person but you can't help but want to toy with their emotions at the same time.

Your selfishness lies in the idea that you need to be the person that the relationship revolves around; you are the focus, and if they can't keep their eyes, minds, focus, passion, desire on you - 24/7, then they can walk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You trust your gut instinct, and during this transit, your gut tells you to make some firm, irrevocable decisions when it comes to your relationship.

What sounds good to you becomes the rule, whether you've thought it out or not.

Your motives are all run on impulse - and this could cause some serious damage to your love life.

Gambling on this doesn't seem to bother you, because, once again, your gut told you to move forward...but when you do act on instinct, during Moon Opposite Mars, you end up causing way more damage than could ever be repaired.

You will be walking into conversations with your lover where you have previously convinced yourself of your right-ness.

Your partner stands no chance, because you've already decided for them, what goes and what stays.

They don't get a say in the matter; it's not only selfish, it's hurtful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will not escape this transit's ill effect, and it will show in your life as you are giving someone else the silent treatment.

While you are most certainly not repressed when it comes to being able to talk things out, you also know that you can manipulate the situation very well if you don't say a word.

You use 'the conspiracy of silence' to get what you want, which is passive-aggressive and selfish.

You don't feel like demeaning yourself with words; you'd rather let them guess...maybe they'll dig themselves a hole they can't get out of, and you can stand on the ledge, laughing at them.

Shortly after you thoroughly infuriate and frustrate your lover, you will probably do an about-face and soak in the regret of bad, impulsive choices.

The only thing that's really needed here, Aquarius, is for you to take responsibility for your actions.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda