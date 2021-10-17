3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 18, 2021

As we move into the Full Moon in Aries energy alongside both Jupiter and Mercury turning direct it becomes clear that we can’t make something work if it’s not meant to, no matter how hard we try.

While the full moon isn’t until the 20th, the moon enters this sign today alongside the Libra Sun pushing us towards achieving balance both within ourselves and within our lives.

This is a time when thanks to the two major planets turning direct today, we won’t be able to put off knowing what is meant for us and what isn’t.

Oftentimes during periods of heavy retrograde energy like we saw in September when there were seven planetary bodies in retrograde motion, we can revisit old feelings or belief systems.

This is because we hadn’t yet learned the lessons associated with them so unconsciously, we will revert back to them.

During this time, we often try to do things differently, we try to compromise our values, we try anything we can to be able to have a different outcome, but unfortunately, the lesson to learn is that the purpose of some things in life is for them not to.

The energy today could be harsh for some signs who either struggle with the change or who have been trying especially hard to make something work that’s not meant to.

While it can feel overwhelming or challenging to bring our awareness to this fact, there’s also a space of being relieved because sometimes we have to feel that we gave it our all, we did our best so that when the time finally does come to see that it’s not working, we will be able to walk away knowing that we did all we could.

At a certain point, we have to realize that it’s not all on us whether something works out or not.

Not when it comes to a job, a life path, or especially a relationship. We can do our best, we can put our best self forward, and even if the other party is doing the same, if the purpose was to absorb a lesson, then ultimately once we have learned it, it will end.

Now is the time to review everything in your life.

Jupiter turning direct in Aquarius is about us embracing the future. He wants to give us good things, but we also have to make space to receive them and thanks to Mercury turning direct in Libra, it means that we’re going to also have to talk about things.

No more hoping things will just get better or go away on their own, now is the time to face the fact not everything is meant to last forever.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 18, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While change is often difficult for you, the hardest part isn’t necessarily inviting in the new but in releasing the old. This doesn’t mean that it’s bad or even that it’s unhealthy, but what you have to usually learn is that even if that’s the case it doesn’t mean hanging on is.

This energy coming in today marks a space where you will be asked to let go of something or even someone that no longer is meant to be a part of your journey.

While it can be hard and you’re more than allowed to mourn that reality, there is also the truth that the longer you hang on, the more you try to make something work that isn’t meant to then you’re actually the one that’s making it unhealthy.

Try to take a step back and see where in your life you have fear about change. Again, not necessarily welcoming in a new job or relationship, but the fear you have about what is already there or what cycles you’ve already been in.

Oftentimes the universe will give us countless chances to let go of something before it finally is made mandatory. Unfortunately, that space of no longer having a choice has arrived, your only decision at this moment is if you’re still going to try to hang on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

For you lately, it’s been a cycle of endless excavation of your past in order to try to gain more clarity about not just what you’re doing now in the present, but more importantly, if all of that aligns with what you hope to build and create for your future.

Today you may find yourself feeling just emotionally exhausted from all of it. Not necessarily confused because deep down you know the truth and you also know exactly what next steps to take. Instead, it’s just that place of feeling heavy, like you are wondering when it will finally be over, and you are free to move into whatever comes next.

The secret that has come to you recently is that in reality, you have always had the freedom to move into the future.

You have always been the one that can change things at any moment, part of this journey for you was coming into your power and realizing that. While it’s always hard to go through emotionally deep parts of our journey and to have to make some hard decisions, it’s also a part of life.

Where we run into problems the most is when we try to make bargains with the universe so that we can grow while not changing anything. Give yourself time to rest and then come back to your power because that has been the secret of true change all along.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Only when we stop looking outside of ourselves will we find the truth within. Today’s energy marks a point in your life where you’re tired of doing the same old thing.

Tired of being the person that you have been and even more tired of trying to make something work that now you’re seeing was never meant to.

Perhaps it was a comfort zone thing, that has you going back to the same job, the same relationship repeatedly hoping that this time would be different.

Maybe you had changed enough, or they had so that somehow things would be different. But really this is just an excuse to not have to grow; to not have to move on.

There will be a harsh reality check coming in over the next couple of days, and regardless of how painful it is, try to embrace it with the energy of the clarity you’ve been seeking has finally been found.

Even in those moments where we realize that a job or relationship isn’t going to manifest in the ways that we hoped we could still express gratitude, after all, it’s only once we learn what isn’t meant for us will the space for what is to finally come in.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.