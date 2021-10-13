3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 14, 2021

Hold on tight, Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces - there's a storm on the horizon and it's called TODAY.

Why? Well, because we have a few conflicting aspects to our night sky, and for you, this could spell trouble...or at least a little bit of mental turmoil and lightweight stress. No biggie, but enough to take note of.

We have Moon Conjunct Saturn, which brings with it more upset than it does peace of mind.

We have Moon Trine Mercury, which for some signs doesn't bode all that well in terms of communication, and Moon Sextile Venus, which will make us focus on our love lives.

This last bit sounds like heaven, until Saturn's energy runs it ragged, making our sweet thoughts go sour by mid-afternoon.

Today is better spent in activity than in any kind of meditation.

This is not the day to live inside our mind, in fact, the more we put into hard labor and physical activity, the better off we'll be.

Some days are not made for overthinking as our thoughts can become twisted and false - that day is today, so get out there and have some fun...meaning, get out of your mind!

Which signs will have a rough day on October 14, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 14, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Well, you are coming upon your final journey through Libra, which means Scorpio is almost here - about to take over. And you feel it.

The waning Libra energy is taking you down with it, and on this day - the 14th - we can see how, if you don't watch your every move, you'll get stuck on something that will disallow you from moving forth.

This is more probably work-related, or creativity-related.

The lineup of transits here will have you unsure of your self; doubt will play a major role today and, if you listen too hard to it (living inside your mind) then you will react to something that doesn't exist.

Today you will create a scenario in your mind that you find to be hopeless. It's all in your mind, Libra.

What's going on out there is good, not bad. You can't allow yourself to go down that negativity path. You won't receive pity for your sulky behavior, either.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you're relying upon today is the vibrant energy of Moon Sextile Venus. You feel very deeply in your soul that something is wrong - and it could be at home, with your partner.

You don't want to admit to it, and yet, it's there - the Venus aspect here dangles hope in front of your face like a carrot on a string, but that dang Saturn in Aquarius Conjunction is exactly what you don't need if you're to keep the faith.

This day is going to try your nerves and tap on the door to your hypersensitivity.

A tear or two may be shed today, Capricorn, and while that may sound foolish and silly to you, you aren't always a mean machine of productivity; in fact, on days like today, you may come to see yourself as a weepy blob of self-pity.

It's not what you like to see in yourself, and thankfully - it will pass. Here's a hankie, for now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What's working against you is Moon Trine Mercury. Ordinarily, this transit can do you a world of good, but today, it's mixed up with a few energies that distort things like good intentions, or patience.

You set out like a world conquerer - you can only do good, and in your noble and courageous mind, you are heading out into the wild to save the world.

There is nothing you won't do to be of help to your neighbor...until that Trine energy rewrites the story for you. Everything that comes out of your mouth today will be misconstrued.

Each time you try to fix something, it will break in new and innovative ways. You won't believe your eyes after a while. And then it'll hit you: don't try too hard.

Trying, today, makes things go wrong. The lesson? Don't try. Let it happen on its own. Witness life today as controlling the outcome is not part of today's destiny, for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda