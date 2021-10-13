3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Traditional Love During Moon Conjunct Saturn Starting October 14, 2021

When Moon Conjunct Saturn is what we have to work with, we can expect to cling tightly to that which makes us feel most comfortable, and that, of course, is something that varies from person to person.

For three signs who want traditional love during the Moon conjunct Saturn starting October 14, 2021, this transit is one that delivers us back to times of old, when we focused on ideals, thinking them the only way pursue a life that has love in it.

While some may get carried away on the waves of trend and popular thinking, there are some of us who prefer tradition, especially when it comes to love.

In the minds of those who see the traditional paths as inviting, it's a matter of simplicity; tradition lays out the law, and all one has to do is follow it to find within it its divinity.

And so, during Moon Conjunct Saturn, we will see the rise of traditional values and old-fashioned love stories.

This is not as adorable as it may sound, however, as many tried and true traditions end up stepping on the necks of those who participate if you know what I mean. #women

Zodiac Signs Who Want Traditional Love During Moon Conjunct Saturn Starting October 14, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a good reason you want old-fashioned, traditional love, and it's because you haven't tried to update your romantic style, Gemini.

This means that what worked for your parents has to work for you, right? Even though it didn't really work for your parents, yet, you're not really into 'trying something new' and compromise just isn't your thing.

You want traditional love because then you don't have to think: you just go by the book and pretend that everything is best this way.

You believe in the old-fashioned structure; there's a boss of the family and there's the subordinate player, meaning your partner.

In your world, it's 'my way or the highway', and that works perfectly in this Moon Conjunct Saturn desire to keep things trad.

Good luck finding someone who can't wait to play second fiddle to your ruling ego.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing you want, it's ease. And if that means keeping things traditional, then so be it.

You are not one to stir the pot, and you simply don't care enough to change things up - not in love, that's for sure.

You play your parts well; you do your thing and they do theirs, within the partnership.

All is as boring and predictable as it can possibly get, and that's where you are most comfortable. You don't want to know about 'new ways' or 'let's try this.'

No, you are set in your ways, and if people think you're an ancient relic for your beliefs, then let them - you've never cared what people think, anyway.

Moon Conjunct Saturn brings out your stubborn side, Virgo, and in this case, you will fight for the right to be as boring and uninspired as you can be. It's your life, and you want it your way.

Should anyone else care - then you'll let them know that it's none of their business.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You seem to be in the spotlight a lot these days, Capricorn, and this time it's because of your dedication to the traditional side of doing things.

In love and in life, you find that it's much easier to know what to expect than to wade around in the uncertainty of surprises and 'new changes in the relationship'.

Your feeling is 'why bother?' You are of the mindset that if a thing isn't broken, then why fix it?

Moon Conjunct Saturn plays right into all of that stunted feeling, and while you believe this is true freedom - you are actually depriving your partner of their right to change.

Traditional views cement the ways things are done in your relationship, but you haven't considered that you're not the only one involved.

You want things traditional, and yet your partner wants to change things up, bring 'em into the 21st century. Who will win? We shall see.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda