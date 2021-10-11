3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Moon Square Mars Starting October 12, 2021

This is no shy, run-o-the-mill transit here for three zodiac signs who fight for love starting October 12, 2021.

In fact, Moon Square Mars in Libra is where the big conflicts come to life.

Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius can expect to 'go to war' over every little thing, due to their warring natural state.

These are several true warriors in the zodiac, and while that might sound noble and valiant, the kind of war we're referring to at this time is the war of domain - as in "this is mine and no one else gets it."

If the domain is love, then expect things to get really sticky. This is the time when we fight for our love lives - either in a good way or a bad one.

This means if we are on the edge of a relationship that we want nothing more to do with, we will fight - for the love of our own selves and for the salvation we seek.

Moon Square Mars in Libra brings us a season of stress - we will find things out about the people we love that we won't like.

We will also find out who is cheating on us, and who we need to get rid of. This transit brings both confusion and clarity; we will know what's good and what's bad, and that will give us the clue as to what or who to fight for, in love.

Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Moon Square Mars Starting October 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't always get it right, but you certainly think you do, and with that kind of arrogance and feistiness under your belt, you are best left alone to do what you need to do, which is fight, cause trouble and instigate.

You are the consummate warrior, and you will fight simply because there's nothing else to do that day.

During this transit, you will imagine something wrong with your relationship - even though there is nothing wrong.

Because you feel bored or restless, you will pick a fight. You might even go too far, simply because it feels so good to rile a person up just to watch them freak out. There's a sadist in you, Aries, and it will pop up during this transit.

No one will be pleased with your rude behavior, but you will insist that you're 'only being funny, come on, lighten up, it's just a joke.' That one wears real thin, Aries, but do you care? Nope. Never a care or concern with you, Aries. You do as you please.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Fight for love? Sure, why not - you're in the mood. However, that fight isn't going to be to save it, it's going to be to destroy it. You love a good fling with Mars energy; it suits you to the tee, and when Mars Square Moon, well, the sky is the limit, in terms of just how far you'll go.

You, like Aries, really enjoy a good war, especially if you feel you can win it, and sufficiently maim whoever gets on the mat with you. In this case, your sparring partner is your lifemate.

You feel this kind of aggression can only strengthen the relationship, but in truth, it's only you who gets off on this kind of cruelty.

Your partner will suffer the blows of your nasty mouth, as you lay into them insult after insult. This is what you call, "keeping the relationship fresh."

Here's the kicker, Scorpio - at some point, that special someone in your life? They're going to leave you. Their reasoning being: "I don't want to fight with you." Point blank. Bye.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Fighting for love. Does it always mean fighting to save a marriage or a relationship - or, does it mean something even more intense, as it does to you, Sagittarius?

In your case, you will battle an ex. This could be over the love of a child, or the ownership of property.

You have had enough with this ex and you're at the point where you are fearless - this person has literally ZERO power over you and that means you are going to let them have it, in no uncertain terms.

Get ready to expel all of your hostilities - this person has taken something from you and you have no intention of letting them get away with murder, again and again.

You will fight for the love of something you both share - and you will win. Because that's the upside of being a rad warrior; you play to win.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda