3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 9, 2021

If you are able to have a good day today, then it is because your particular sign was able to hook on to the better of the aspects today, rather than the aggressive and destructive forces that be.

For that we say, "Good for you!" And like Dorothy, from the Wizard of Oz said as she happily witnessed Toto escape the clutches of the Wicked Witch, "He got away! He got away!" Perhaps you are like Toto, today - perhaps you'll get away too.

Today we have Moon in Sagittarius and Moon Conjunct Venus - this is the good stuff right here.

Broad thinking is possible today as well as the ability to plan for the future, especially in terms of love and romance. It's also a great day for friendships to blossom and for good feelings to rise to the surface.

If you can escape the clutches of Mercury Conjunction Mars, then you'll be able to have the great day we speak of...but you are going to have to watch out.

This transit is out to get you - and all of us. Mars in Libra energy is happiest and most productive when it's making people argue and fight.

You may also see possessiveness come into play today. If you can keep your head up during this days messy transits, you'll be fine fine fine.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your best bet today is to stick with the people you love and try to keep all of your communications nice and easy. You, of all people, will be tempted to raise your voice - after all, it's gotten you what you've wanted all your life, why should today be any different?

Well, 'why' is because today is the kind of day where you can blow it all, simply because you think you can control things by raising your voice and yelling at people.

If, however, you keep a lid on it, you will not only surprise others with your calm, you'll surprise the heck out of yourself and this will shine the light down on your own ability to remain cool and stable. Imagine that?

An upgrade to your very own personality - one that shows you that you can act in a enlightened way, as opposed to pillaging the village with your Mars-like behavior.

It's a good day for you, Aries, because today, you get to control yourself - and believe it or not, that's exactly what you want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's about to be a great day for you, Virgo, and that is due to the cosmic influence on your sign, which allows you to rise above the confusion and scattered thought of the day.

You'll notice that people around you - in your workplace and at home - are stressed out, and that's usually your calling card, as you're generally the stressed out one.

However, today, you're not really sucked into the drama or the madness, and that is exactly what constitutes for a great day in Virgoland. No drama means easy times, and just being able to say you avoided getting into an argument will bring you even more relief.

Just the idea that you are able to bypass the hassles that everyone around you seems to be diving into will make you feel very happy - and more: you'll feel 'advanced', as if you've finally made some spiritual progress in your life and now, on days like this, you can rise above, hassle-free.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Will you be feeling the tug of Mercury Conjunct Mars? Oh yes, very much so, but in your case, it's going to work for you rather than against you - as it seems to be doing for so many others. The Mars energy enlivens you and gets you going.

It won't be leading you into arguments, and today, you're not even going to be in the mood to win any of them. In fact, your basic 'mood' for the day is going to be about accomplishment - without distraction.

You may notice that folks are getting ornery and scrappy - they want a fight, and they may even come to you, mindlessly, waiting for you to step into the ring with them.

Good thing you have no interest today - you only want to get things done, without being distracted by someone's raw personality.

You will get all you need done, and by the time the day is over, you'll be able to snuggle into your bed content with your own actions during the day. Non-violence leads the way, Scorpio.

