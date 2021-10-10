Whatever is about to deliver a fairly rough week to the select signs is a product of the retrogrades going direct.

When retrogrades, such as Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius - major planetary forces in our lives - go direct, one would automatically assume this is a good thing, and it is, however it also creates a lag, meaning, we feel it in a way that could only be described as 'burdensome.'

And so, for Gemini, Cancer and Scorpio, the week - though not a true horror story, will feel somewhat draggy and burdensome.

We will be waiting for things that don't come through, as well as putting in energy for what feels like no result.

As frustrating as it may feel, it's just a lag, and it will pass. Direct planetary energy is worth waiting for, even if the waiting spell is tedious.

These three signs want very badly to 'get in the game' and participate; this sitting on the sidelines of one's own life is no fun, and if believed in a little too much, it could spur on self-destructive behavior, which is why it's best to wait this week out, if indeed we are waiting on some major life change.

Which signs of the Zodiac will have a rough week, Oct 11 - 17, 2021?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, October 11 - 17, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Well, you certainly have nothing to worry about when it comes to love and family, however the rest of it all is totally on your mind.

As in work. What's going on at work? Either you're experiencing a disagreement with someone you work with, or you're having a hard time nailing down an answer - and you need that answer.

The question may vary as well - you might want to know if you even have work, or, you may want to know if you're finally going to get that raise.

Whatever it is, you are sick and tired of the waiting game; you find it unfair and abusive.

You are generally someone who demands respect - and gets it, because you deserve it.

This week, you may be presented with a work situation that is anything but respectful, and just the idea of this situation being in your life makes you angry and resentful. You deserve better, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What comes up here is the idea that this week, in particular, is somehow connected to either an anniversary or a person, and for reasons only you know about, Cancer, that's what's at the bottom of making this week rather...rough for you.

You know how gracious and kind you can be, and you have given just about as much as you possibly can - but now you're starting to resent this. You keep giving, someone in your life keeps taking, and no one is saying anything about it.

You are starting to feel cheated. Perhaps this anniversary brings up feelings of failure for you, and now you are spending the week getting back at people for making you feel small.

What's about to become obvious to you is that you give too much, and while that's an admirable quality in a person, you are starting to feel deprived and depleted. You need some return, but you won't be getting it this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't really enjoy being the person who demands, but if that's the only way people will listen to you this week, then so be it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You are all about getting the job done, no matter what that job is.

You have zero tolerance for those who hang on to you, waiting for you to do it all.

And you do feel like you're the only one who's doing it all. This covers work and home; you're the one who cleans, you're the one who cooks, you're the one who makes the money, the decisions, the planning - ack!

Sometimes you just don't want to be THE ONE who does everything.

And during this week, don't be surprised if you throw a hissy fit or two - that's just the way it is, right?

If Scorpio decides that everything needs a change, then we all follow suit, right?

This week will have you throwing fits and making changes - all of which will probably be ignored by the people you want to notice you, the most.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda