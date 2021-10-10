3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting October 11 - 17, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week October 11 to October 17, 2021 have to say thanks for the planetary activity going on in their lives.

There are a few cosmic happenings that add to the week's positivity, and one of those aspects is the return of Saturn Direct.

No more Saturn retrograde dragging - what felt so confusing and irritating only a week ago, now feels clearer and less distracting.

This is the week where many of us start to feel level-headed and ready to take on bigger ideas and projects.

For some, a whirlwind of creativity is on the menu, while for others, it could mean an upgrade in romance.

And while Jupiter retrograde isn't the kind of transit that upsets anyone too, too much, it, too, will be going Direct this week, and together with Saturn, these monster planets could be considered 'on our side' - finally!

We're also will in Libra Sun, which is no joke - this has been the rock for us over the last couple of weeks.

It is because of Libra that we didn't let our lives fall apart. Because of Libra Sun, we didn't take everything to heart - we simply went on our way, hoping for the best, and ready to work with whatever came our way.

Now, this week, we are on that sturdy path for success. We feel good, we feel healthy and able to rock it - and we will. Certain zodiac signs more than others - but still, we will, we will rock you.

Which 3 signs of the Zodiac will have a great week, Oct 11 - 17, 2021?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting October 11 - 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might have something to do with the Autumn energy and that productive feeling you get every time the end of the year is close, but wow, Aries, you're in the zone this week, aren't you?

What makes this week so great for you is the idea that you finally feel like you're broken apart the chains that were holding you back.

This crosses over from career to love - it's like you stumbled upon the 'right' way to do things, according to your own set or rules, and yet, it's all going your way.

What gives you that extra push is Saturn finally going direct, after a long and pressure-filled retrograde.

You work well during this aftermath, and you should be experiencing novel thinking this week, as well as a need to try new things out.

But it's not just about trying for you - it's about doing it successfully, and that is something you have a definite good chance at doing this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can hardly believe how good life has gotten, and your spidey-senses are all ablaze now, waiting for the shoe to drop, so to speak.

You've lived a life not knowing who are what to trust, and that's kicking in big time for you this week...but you are also one hundred percent open to the idea that maybe things CAN work, and that sometimes you have to trust the situation in order to get the most out of it.

After all, why add doubt to a situation that really does appear to be working out for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

If you add doubt, you ruin your present tense experience, and honestly, Taurus, this is fantastic week for you.

Enjoy what you have and expect more of it. This isn't just a moment of happiness; this is the beginning of something big. Relish it - it's real.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are so over this past summer that it hurts; you want new things, new experiences and new ambitions - and that's exactly what you're going to get this week, Leo. You wanted it and so, you manifested it, and it may look like a new job, or a chance to work with someone you've always admired.

Creatively speaking, this may turn out to be one of your most inspired weeks of the year so far, so if you come up with an idea that seems 'right' then do not hesitate to make it a reality.

The universe is on your side and if you show effort, the cosmic hand will see your effort and raise you one more...it's the kind of week where the work doesn't stop and you find yourself more involved than you dreamed possible.

And it's all good; you want to be involved, you want to leave the doldrums of the summer behind. You want to grow and share and have fun - and Leo, that's exactly what this week is about for you. Have a blast.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda